You are here

  • Home
  • Strict Eid lockdown urged as virus cases spike in Afghanistan

Strict Eid lockdown urged as virus cases spike in Afghanistan

Health officials say the biggest challenge has been making people understand the dangers of the new disease. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g96kk

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Strict Eid lockdown urged as virus cases spike in Afghanistan

  • Afghanistan's official death toll stands at 216, but experts fear it could spike in the coming weeks
  • The country's healthcare system is ill-equipped to handle a larger outbreak
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: A spike in coronavirus infections Saturday has doubled the number of cases in Afghanistan in recent days, forcing authorities to call for a “strict lockdown” during Eid, especially in the capital Kabul.
Health officials said the country now had 9,998 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 782 people testing positive in the past 24 hours — the highest single-day jump reported in the country so far.
The number of total cases has doubled in just 10 days, raising fears of a wider outbreak across the country.
The surge in cases comes as Afghanistan grapples with rising violence that has diverted vital attention and resources away from the fight against the disease.
“We are concerned that if the lockdown is not imposed properly, the number of cases will get out of control and beyond our capacity to treat or test them,” deputy health minister Waheed Majroh told reporters Saturday.
“We want a strict lockdown,” he said ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month.
Kabul, home to more than five million people, is the epicenter of the disease, with 3,460 cases.
“There will be strict restrictions on unnecessary movements in Kabul,” the interior ministry said.
“All the roads in Kabul will be closed during Eid.”
While the official total death toll remains low — 216 — experts say the number of fatalities and infections will soar as more tests are conducted.
The virus is believed to have arrived in Afghanistan via the western province of Herat as tens of thousands of migrants returned from neighboring Iran, the region’s worst-hit country.
Authorities imposed a nationwide lockdown soon after initial cases were reported, but residents have largely ignored it.
Often impoverished Afghans — many of them surviving on daily wages — are seen venturing out of their homes to seek work rather than stay indoors.
Health officials say the biggest challenge has been making people understand the dangers of the new disease.
 

Topics: Coronavirus Afghanistan Eid

Related

World
Afghans throng markets ahead of Muslim holiday despite coronavirus fears
Special
Middle-East
Muslims worldwide go virtual for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations

Police arrest 60 at anti-lockdown demonstrations in Berlin- report

Updated 33 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Police arrest 60 at anti-lockdown demonstrations in Berlin- report

  • Germany has over 177,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and more than 8,200 have died in the country
  • Anti-lockdown protestors have descended on Berlin for the third weekend in a row
Updated 33 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Police arrested about 60 protesters on Saturday as part of city-wide demonstrations against restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported.
The protesters had violated official guidelines to keep the virus contained, and some had attacked police officials, the newspaper said, citing a police spokesman.
Two police officers were slightly injured, the paper added.
Berlin police were not immediately available to comment.
Protests against the measures Chancellor Angela Merkel insists are needed to slow down the coronavirus outbreak have become more vocal and demonstrators have filled the streets of the German capital for the third weekend in a row.
The number of confirmed cases in Germany rose by 638 to 177,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 42 to 8,216, the data showed.
Merkel, in a podcast published earlier, defended the measures, including social distancing rules, adding she was aware of the concerns some had about how they interfered with their human rights.
“Yes, I can understand these concerns,” Merkel said. “This virus is an imposition for our democracy.”
She still said that lockdown restrictions had been necessary to make sure Germany’s health system does not get overstretched, adding this has been achieved so far. 

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

Latest updates

Strict Eid lockdown urged as virus cases spike in Afghanistan
Police arrest 60 at anti-lockdown demonstrations in Berlin- report
Citizens and residents’ health and safety a top concern, says Saudi King Salman
Iraq reaches agreement with Saudi companies to invest in the Okaz gas fields
Sudan to establish police force to protect health workers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.