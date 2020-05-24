Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate inches toward 60%

JEDDAH: With 2,233 new recoveries confirmed on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that the recovery rate in the Kingdom since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is almost 60 percent.

The total recovery count is 41,236, he said.

Saudi Arabia recorded 2,442 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 35 percent of whom were Saudi, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 70,161. There are currently 28,546 active cases, with 339 in a critical condition.

A total of 86 percent of Saturday’s cases were adults, with 10 percent children and 4 percent adults above the age of 65.

IN NUMBERS 70,161 - total cases

28,546 - active cases

41,236 - recoveries

379 - deaths

The Kingdom also reported 15 new fatalities, including three Saudis, taking the total number of deaths to 379. The deaths occurred in Riyadh, Dammam, Bisha, Jeddah and Makkah.

A total of 17,558 polymerase reaction tests were performed on Saturday, Al-Abd Al-Aly said, bring the total to almost 685,000.

He said that more detailed answers have been added to the health ministry’s “Mawid” app, where residents can perform self-assessment tests by answering a series of questions. More than 1 million users have benefitted from the app in order to provide suspected cases with proper care.

“The self-assessment tests are used to detect cases early and have succeeded in reassuring residents of their health. We added four new and detailed questions to the self-assessment test and will only take a minute to a minute and a half to answer,” he said.

Al-Abd Al-Aly repeated his appeals for residents to stay home and adhere to social distancing measures to curb the spread of virus.

Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, announced that Eid Al-Fitr prayers will begin in Makkah and Madinah following approval from King Salman, with precautionary measures to be implemented to ensure worshippers’ safety.