Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate inches toward 60%

Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly briefing the media on the latest devcelopments on COVID-19 in the Kingdom on Saturday in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 24 May 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: With 2,233 new recoveries confirmed on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that the recovery rate in the Kingdom since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is almost 60 percent.

The total recovery count is 41,236, he said.

Saudi Arabia recorded 2,442 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 35 percent of whom were Saudi, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 70,161. There are currently 28,546 active cases, with 339 in a critical condition.

A total of 86 percent of Saturday’s cases were adults, with 10 percent children and 4 percent adults above the age of 65.

INNUMBERS

  • 70,161 - total cases
  • 28,546 - active cases
  • 41,236 - recoveries
  • 379 - deaths

The Kingdom also reported 15 new fatalities, including three Saudis, taking the total number of deaths to 379. The deaths occurred in Riyadh, Dammam, Bisha, Jeddah and Makkah.

A total of 17,558 polymerase reaction tests were performed on Saturday, Al-Abd Al-Aly said, bring the total to almost 685,000.

He said that more detailed answers have been added to the health ministry’s “Mawid” app, where residents can perform self-assessment tests by answering a series of questions. More than 1 million users have benefitted from the app in order to provide suspected cases with proper care.

“The self-assessment tests are used to detect cases early and have succeeded in reassuring residents of their health. We added four new and detailed questions to the self-assessment test and will only take a minute to a minute and a half to answer,” he said.

 Al-Abd Al-Aly repeated his appeals for residents to stay home and adhere to social distancing measures to curb the spread of virus.

Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, announced that Eid Al-Fitr prayers will begin in Makkah and Madinah following approval from King Salman, with precautionary measures to be implemented to ensure worshippers’ safety.

Topics: Eid Al-Fitr Coronavirus

JEDDAH: Many special Eid-related traditions have been broken this year as families are forced to stay home because of coronavirus restrictions. But technology has come to the rescue with many relying on video calls to bring family members and loved ones closer. 

Eid Al-Fitr is the occasion Saudis look forward to most — attending Eid prayers at the neighborhood mosque, wearing new clothes, the scent of frankincense around the home, and gathering with cousins at grandparents’ houses decked out with lights and decorations to mark the joyous occasion. 

As the Kingdom endures a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), many Saudis are refusing to allow the pandemic to break their spirits during Eid. Family gatherings or not, the use of video-calling applications is keeping families close and loved ones even closer.

Among those keeping Eid traditions alive, 27-year-old Mohammed Khayat has found a way to connect with his family who live outside Jeddah. Using Zoom, a popular videoconference platform, he has created a fun competition with family members. 

“There will be two boxes; one with easy questions, the other one with difficult questions. An example from the first box would be ‘act out a song, and if someone guessed it right, you win.’ Or ‘When was Jeddah founded?’ or ‘Who is the 17th grandson of my grandmother?’” he told Arab News.

Khayat highlighted the bright side of Eid during the pandemic with everyone available for a virtual gathering.

“It’s going to be fun, because not all family members are usually present in most of our Eid celebrations at the same time. Many live in different cities or even outside the Kingdom. Yes, it’s going to be online, but it’s a great chance for everyone to gather at the same time.”

Lujain Al-Jehani, 26, plans to put on her best clothes and enjoy Eid despite the global despair.

“We’re going to wear our Eid clothes, dress up, put makeup on, and do our hair and nails. We’re cleaning the house and preparing everything as we always do in Eid, but we’re not expecting any guests this year. It’s just us family together,” she told Arab News.

Before the pandemic, Al-Jehani usually spent Eid with her cousins, often spending the entire day at her grandmother’s house to enjoy the festivities. This year, Al-Jehani said that she and her family will keep their spirits high because “it’s still Eid.”

“I’m going to be spending quality time with my family at home. We will play boardgames, listen to music, have breakfast together and hang some Eid decorations. We want to do our Eid traditions within our family because it’s still Eid. We’ll enjoy spending Eid with our family. Thank God, we’re in good health and we’re together.”

 

