Afghan president Ashraf Ghani vows to speed up release of Taliban prisoners

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vowed Sunday to speed up the release of Taliban prisoners after welcoming an offer by the insurgents of a three-day cease-fire during the Eid holiday.
“As a responsible government we take one more step forward — I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases,” Ghani said in an address to the nation marking Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
He also urged the militants to press on with the release of Afghan security personnel they hold.
