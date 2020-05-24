You are here

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani vows to speed up release of Taliban prisoners

Taliban prisoners stand before being released from prison next to the US military base in Bagram, north of Kabul, in this April 11, 2020 handout photo by Afghanistan’s National Security Council. (National Security Council via AFP)
  • ‘As a responsible government we take one more step forward — I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases’
KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vowed Sunday to speed up the release of Taliban prisoners after welcoming an offer by the insurgents of a three-day cease-fire during the Eid holiday.
“As a responsible government we take one more step forward — I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases,” Ghani said in an address to the nation marking Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
He also urged the militants to press on with the release of Afghan security personnel they hold.

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday reported 153 coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, the epidemic’s highest daily toll, raising total fatalities to 3,541, the country’s coronavirus crisis response center said.
It also said 8,599 new cases had been documented, fewer than on the previous day, pushing the nationwide tally of infections to 344,481.

