Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at court as corruption trial starts

People protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem on Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted in November on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in three cases. (AFP)
  • First serving Israeli prime minister to face criminal prosecution
  • Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted in November on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in three cases
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Sunday at the Jerusalem court for the start of his corruption trial and said his opponents were aiming to oust him.
In a televised statement to cameras at Jerusalem District Court in East Jerusalem he said: “The objective is to topple a strong prime minister from the rightist camp and thus to remove the right-wing from leadership for many years.”
Netanyahu, flanked by aides and officials wearing face-masks to prevent coronavirus infection, said he was standing tall, with his head held high, and that he would continue to lead the country.
Netanyahu will become the first serving Israeli prime minister to face criminal prosecution, in a case he calls a political witch-hunt.
Netanyahu is required to appear for the session in Jerusalem District Court, a week after he was sworn in to a record fifth term as head of a unity government, ending more than a year of political deadlock in the wake of three inconclusive elections.
He was indicted in November on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in three cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and allegedly seeking regulatory favors for media tycoons in return for favorable coverage.
Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, has cast his prosecution as a leftist witch-hunt meant to oust a popular right-wing leader.
As prime minister, Netanyahu is under no legal obligation to resign and he has said his court battle will not affect his ability to do his job.
A three-judge panel will hear his case. On Wednesday, it turned down his request to stay away from the opening session.
In asking to be excused, Netanyahu called the event a formality and argued that bringing his contingent of bodyguards would waste public funds and make it hard to comply with social distancing rules.
Some critics said Netanyahu was trying to avoid the optics of a prime minister sitting in the defendant’s dock.
Turning down his request, the court said it was important for justice to be seen to be done.
Six years ago, former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was found guilty of bribe-taking and served 16 months in jail. His trial took place after his 2006-2009 term in office.

