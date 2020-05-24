You are here

Major Indian states seek delay in restarting flights as coronavirus cases rise

India’s state government officials say they are not prepared to open for flights amid rising coronavirus cases. Above, a laborer at Kolkata Airport on May 24, 2020. (AFP)
  • Maharashtra is home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, which has reported nearly 29,000 positive infections
  • West Bengal has urged the central government to postpone the resumption of passenger flights to Kolkata
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Three large Indian states have sought to delay the planned opening of their airports on Monday as new cases of the novel coronavirus jumped by a record, complicating the federal government’s plan to resume flights after a two-month lockdown.
India registered 6,767 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the country’s biggest 24-hour jump yet, taking the total to over 131,000.
Airlines are preparing to resume about a third of their domestic flight operations from Monday, even without clarity over which states will allow flights or what quarantine rules may apply to passengers.
India’s western state of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu in the south and West Bengal in the east, major business hubs and home to the country’s busiest airports, have said they are not prepared to open for flights amid rising coronavirus cases, according to state government officials.
Maharashtra is home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, which has reported nearly 29,000 positive infections, almost a fifth of reported cases in the country.
“It’s extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in the red zone,” Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Twitter on Sunday.
India’s federal structure gives its 28 states flexibility to set their own rules, complicating efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to kickstart the economy after the lockdown.
Airlines including IndiGo, India’s biggest carrier, SpiceJet and Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines are preparing to restart some operations from Monday.
Budget carrier GoAir, however, said it would resume flight operations from June 1 as it awaits clarity on the readiness of states and their airports.
Tamil Nadu has asked India’s civil aviation ministry to defer the operation of flights from Chennai airport until the end of May due to rising cases in the city, a state government official said.
West Bengal has urged the central government to postpone the resumption of passenger flights to Kolkata as it focuses on rescue work after Cyclone Amphan hit the city.

China ‘open’ to international effort to identify coronavirus source: FM

  • Wang Yi blasted what he called efforts by US politicians to ‘fabricate rumors’ about the pathogen’s origins
  • Most scientists believe the virus jumped from animals to humans
BEIJING: China is “open” to international cooperation to identify the source of the novel coronavirus but any investigation must be “free of political interference,” China’s foreign minister said Sunday.
Wang Yi blasted what he called efforts by US politicians to “fabricate rumors” about the pathogen’s origins and “stigmatize China.”
The United States and Australia have called in recent weeks for an investigation into the origins of the pandemic.
Both US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have accused China of a lack of transparency over the issue, and repeatedly pushed the theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese maximum-security laboratory.
Most scientists believe the virus jumped from animals to humans, possibly from a market selling exotic animals for meat in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
“China is open to working with the international scientific community to look into the source of the virus,” Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament session.
“At the same time, we believe that this should be professional, fair and constructive,” he added.
“Fairness means the process be free of political interference, respect the sovereignty of all countries, and oppose any presumption of guilt.”
The World Health Organization has also called on Beijing to invite them in to investigate the source, with China proposing that the “global response” to COVID-19 should only be assessed when the pandemic is over.
WHO members on Tuesday adopted a resolution at the UN body’s first virtual assembly to review international handling of the pandemic.

