India reports biggest 24-hour rise in coronavirus cases as lockdown eases

India, a country of 1.3 billion people reported a total of over 118,000 confirmed cases on Friday. (AP)
Updated 22 May 2020
Reuters

  • The country of 1.3 billion people reported a total of over 118,000 confirmed cases
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a lockdown to May 31
Reuters

MUMBAI: India registered some 6,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, the country’s biggest jump in 24 hours, as New Delhi eases a nationwide lockdown and airlines prepare to resume some domestic flights.
The country of 1.3 billion people reported a total of over 118,000 confirmed cases on Friday, a roughly 5 percent increase from Thursday’s figures. Included in the total are 3,583 deaths.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a lockdown, begun on March 25, to May 31, but relaxed rules in areas with lower numbers of cases and allowed state governments to issue their own guidelines on some matters.
India’s airlines will be allowed to resume flights with about a third of operations as of Monday, but only on domestic routes and under rules that are among the strictest in the world.
“This surge in cases has happened after movement of people has been partially allowed. But if you see overall, this is a much lower exponential trajectory as compared to the rest of the world,” said Giridhar Babu, a professor of epidemiology with the Public Health Foundation of India.
“The only question now is: How do you reduce mortality? Do we have the capacity? The answer seems to be yes,” Babu added.
India’s contagion hotspots include the capital New Delhi, financial hub Mumbai, Modi’s home state of Gujarat, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
“Our COVID wards have been full for the past week, and we are expanding capacity to enable us to admit more patients,” said Dr. Lancelot Pinto, a respirologist at the P. D. Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, has died

Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
AFP

  • Kante is best known for his dance song Yeke Yeke, which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No. 1 in several European countries in 1988
  • Nicknamed the electronic griot — a play on the name for traditional West African musicians and storytellers — Kante died in hospital at the age of 70
AFP

CONAKRY: Guinean singer Mory Kante, who helped introduce African music to a world audience in the 1980s, died on Friday in the capital Conakry, his son Balla Kante told AFP.
Kante is best known for his dance song “Yeke Yeke,” which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No. 1 in several European countries in 1988.
Nicknamed the “electronic griot” — a play on the name for traditional West African musicians and storytellers — Kante died in hospital at the age of 70 after succumbing to untreated health problems.

“He suffered from chronic illnesses and often traveled to France for treatment, but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus,” Balla Kante said.
“We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he’d been through much worse times before,” he added.
Kante played guitar, the kora harp and balafon, in addition to being a singer.

