UAE-based artist transforms everyday objects into art

The artist has been transforming everyday objects into art for the last nine years.
SUJATA ASSOMULL

UAE-based artist transforms everyday objects into art

SUJATA ASSOMULL

DUBAI: If you walk into the new Radisson RED Hotel in Dubai’s Digital Park, you will be greeted by many vibrant, cheerful colors. It is hard to miss the work of Afghan-American pop artist Maria Iqbal, one of the artists commissioned to bring the property alive through art. 

“Literally every nook and cranny of the space is covered with my digital illustrations. It is a Millennial-friendly hotel. Young people are obsessed with social media, hence every surface is worthy of an Instagram shot,” Iqbal told Arab News. 

Born in Kabul, the artist was raised in the UAE, and she has been transforming everyday objects into art for the last nine years. 

“I’ve been painting for as long as I can remember,” she said. “I’ve taken art classes but found them limiting. I studied marketing in college because art schools stressed theory and talk over creativity.” 

Iqbal naturally gravitated towards pop art.

“My work is my commentary on the world, and I want to live in a fantasy world,” the artist said. “I’m not ashamed to say it.” 

There is nothing Iqbal cannot transform into art; she sees the world as her canvas. She started out customizing furniture and has since transitioned to painting bags. 

“I truly believe that art lives among us and not just on our walls or on a canvas,” Iqbal said.

She credits this region for giving her the right platform for her voice.

“Pop art is very popular in this region; the UAE is a young and fashion-forward country.  Since pop culture is very relevant in the age of social media, it has seen a natural progression toward the distillation of pop art, which celebrates fun, boldness, beauty and fashion. Pop art is youthful, hopeful, uplifting and empowering,” the artist said.

Currently working on her first book, Iqbal serves as a great reminder of how you can carve out your own niche and follow your passion.

DUBAI: Actress Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots’ drummer Joshua Dun got married in a secret ceremony nearly five-months-ago, but the actress has just shared pictures of her wedding dress on social media.

Ryan, who got engaged to Dun a year before they planned their New Year’s Eve wedding, chose a gown from Lebanese couturier Elie Saab to say “I do.” 

The ethereal, off-the-shoulder design featured a voluminous skirt, boat neckline and a long train. 

“The day the collection dropped on Vogue, I saved it,” said the 27-year-old Ryan to Vogue Magazine of finding the dress. “For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress I had saved anywhere, and the only image in a folder titled ‘wedding’ on my phone.”

"You don't realize how long the train is until you try to get the whole dress off the floor," she added. "I was just in awe that I got to marry my person in the dream Elie Saab dress."

The couple married on Dec 31 at a church in Austin, Texas. During the ceremony, the former Disney Channel star accessorized her gown with a long veil, pearls and Nike sneakers, which matched the shoes of her groom.  

She later changed into a white, silk slip dress with a thigh-high slit paired with her mother’s veil from the ‘80s for the reception.

Designers from the Middle East are renowned for creating majestic, glamorous bridal dresses, which is why plenty of celebrities turn to talent from the region for their big day.

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara chose Zuhair Murad to design her wedding dress when she married actor Joe Manganiello in 2015.

“Games of Thrones” actress Rose Leslie married her co-star Kit Harington in 2018 and for the occasion, she chose a floor-sweeping gown by Elie Saab. 

And who can forget the heavily-embellished Yousef Al-Jasmi gown worn by Keyshia Ka’oir when she tied the knot with rapper Gucci Mane in 2017?

Elie Saab also shared a look at Ryan’s gown, which comes from the label’s spring 2019 collection.

“Congratulations to the beautiful bride Debby Ryan and her husband Joshua Dun, spreading laughter and joy on their special day," the label wrote on Instagram.

