You are here

  • Home
  • British-Muslim entrepreneur ‘felt so privileged’ after performing call to prayer in London’s Canary Wharf

British-Muslim entrepreneur ‘felt so privileged’ after performing call to prayer in London’s Canary Wharf

1 / 2
Kazi Shafiqur Rahman performs the adhan in Canary Wharf. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Kazi Shafiqur Rahman performs the adhan in Canary Wharf. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m7xyc

Updated 44 min 25 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

British-Muslim entrepreneur ‘felt so privileged’ after performing call to prayer in London’s Canary Wharf

  • Rahman is no stranger to performing the adhan in public
  • He has spent years perfecting the delivery of it in the style of the Grand Mosque’s head muezzin
Updated 44 min 25 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: When Kazi Shafiqur Rahman performed a call to prayer in the heart of London’s financial district, he had little idea of the scale of reaction his performance would draw.
Within hours of delivering the adhan at sunset in Canary Wharf, the video had gone viral and Rahman was flooded with messages of goodwill from people of all faiths worldwide.
Rahman, 34, told Arab News that he thought nothing of performing the adhan, which he does in the style associated with the Grand Mosque in Makkah, when he was first asked.
But he said once he was in position outside the One Canada Square Skyscraper with sunset approaching, he started to feel the pressure.
“When I did the sound test, I could see passers-by and drivers stopping to have a look, and by the end of the test there were quite a few people watching me, waiting to see what was happening,” the British-Bangladeshi entrepreneur said. “This is when I started feeling nervous and could feel the pressure.”

Rahman is no stranger to performing the adhan in public, and has spent years perfecting the delivery of it in the style of the Grand Mosque’s head muezzin Sheikh Ali Ahmad Mulla.
Mulla has been a muezzin at the Grand Mosque since 1975 and his voice is recognized by Muslims worldwide regardless of whether they have visited the holy city.
His voice, which featured on cassette tape recordings of the Qur’an in the 1980s and 1990s, is broadcast on Arab TV channels, and more recently has been used by prayer apps.
Mulla has also been labeled the Bilal of the Grand Mosque, an honorific reference to the Prophet Muhammad’s companion Bilal who was chosen by the prophet to be Islam’s first muezzin because of his beautiful voice.
“I’ve been a huge fan of Sheikh Ali Ahmad Mulla since I was a child,” Rahman said. “I have a talent for mimicking people, and as a child I’d accompany my father to Islamic talks and events.
“For the sunset prayer, my father would always put me forward to perform the adhan. He would even talk to the organizers and ask them to allow me to do the adhan.
“This put me under a lot of pressure to perfect the Makkah style adhan, and I’d listen to cassette recordings of it repeatedly every day.
“When I went to Makkah in 2008, I heard Sheikh Mulla perform the adhan live for the first time and I was blown away. It was then that I fine-tuned the version I’d learnt, and I perfected it when I came back.”
Rahman said there is much more room for improvement as Sheikh Mulla’s adhan is “absolutely amazing.”


The London-based entrepreneur was asked to perform the adhan in public in Canary Wharf as part of an event organized by Tower Hamlets London Borough Council, Tower Hamlets Homes and Canary Wharf Group.
“The organizers wanted to show appreciation to the Muslim community and engage with it. Many Asian Muslims live in this area, and this was a goodwill gesture to them during lockdown Ramadan,” Rahman said, adding that he agreed to the request without hesitation.
“The most important thing is that the comments were so positive. Even non-Muslims were commenting on how beautiful the adhan was. It’s amazing. I feel so privileged when I look back at the event.”
Wearing a Saudi thobe and ghutra added a finishing touch to Rahman’s performance. “I performed the adhan in the style of Makkah’s head muezzin, so the way I dressed completed the whole performance,” he said.
“People from all over the world have reached out to me saying how inspired they’ve been by me performing the adhan in Canary Wharf.
“My brother posted the video of me performing the adhan on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. It went viral and spread like wildfire. I didn’t imagine the event to become so big.
“Mohamed Hadid, the father of Gigi and Bella Hadid, also shared the video of me performing the adhan on Instagram.”
The event has motivated Rahman to learn how to perform in styles associated with different regions of the Muslim world.
“After performing the adhan in Canary Wharf, I’ve been inspired to practice performing the adhan in different styles, including the Madinah one,” he said.
“My dream is to be able to perform the adhan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, even if it’s just a one-off.”

 

Topics: Adhan Britain London canary wharf

Related

Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Sheikh Ali Ahmad Mulla, muezzin of the Grand Mosque in Makkah
Special
World
London mosques broadcast adhan publicly for Ramadan during coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood stars find special ways to celebrate Eid this year

Updated 25 May 2020
Subhash K Jha

Bollywood stars find special ways to celebrate Eid this year

  • For Muslim film stars, this year’s Eid is less about celebrations and more about charity, spirituality and support
Updated 25 May 2020
Subhash K Jha

PATNA: Under the shadow of the pandemic, Eid Al-Fitr is unusually quiet this year, but Muslim stars in Bollywood have found ways to make this moment as special as the circumstances allow. 

Actress Zoa Morani, who along with her family members tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) last month, said that she would welcome Eid with jubilation and gratitude. 

“I am totally dressing up and having a virtual Eid celebration. Eid has always been special for us, and this year we are all just so grateful to be in good health now and to have food and a roof over our heads,” she told Arab News.

Eid is normally a time for people to gather together, but Zoa is trying to see it in more spiritual terms.

“This Eid is more about prayer instead of celebration. My late grandmother would have wanted that! I am making her favorite doodhi milkshake, which my father loves too.”

Instead of lavish food and festivities, Zoa is celebrating in being able to contribute to the recovery of a patient.

“I was just made aware that the patient who received the plasma I donated responded very well and recovered totally from COVID-19. To be able to help someone truly feels like an Eid gift from God. I am looking forward to donating more blood,” the actress said. 

Singer and composer Adnan Sami is also doing what he can to keep spirits up and make this Eid memorable for his family.

“Calamities happen but we must never allow them to come between us and the spirit of survival, which entails trials and tribulations,” he said.

“The true test of life is not allowing any challenge or difficulty to dampen our resolve to celebrate the blessings of our Lord. So, bring on the seviyan kheer, the biryanis, the new clothes, the smiles, the love, the joy! We’re not going to let anything bully us.”

For ghazal singer Talat Aziz, this year’s crisis has meant that most of his awaited Eid routines will not be followed. 

“In normal times, we would have held Eid prayers at mosque. At home, my wife would make sheer khurma and I would have it first thing in the morning. In previous years, when Sultan Khan Saheb was alive, I would go to his house for Eid as he lived nearby,” he said, remembering his friend, the famous sarangi player and classical vocalist. 

“I would also visit Khayyam Saheb. Then we would go to Sanjay Khan and Zarine’s house for the Eid party they would have every year. Sadly, that won’t happen this year.”

Despite the different nature of this year’s celebration, the singer still plans to carry on with cherished traditions.

“We will still make our sheer khurma. The Eid prayer will have to be held at home, and we will communicate through WhatsApp and digital media. I am also releasing a single ‘Ya Rabbi’ on my digital channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The trailer is already up.”

Actor Sharib Hashmi also aims to digitally adapt to the new circumstances. 

“What I'm going to miss the most is praying at the mosque and exchanging hugs. But we must follow all government guidelines and strictly stay away from gatherings. I won’t be buying any new clothes, but I will still dress up and meet my family and friends virtually. Sheer khurma will definitely be there also!”

Television star Iqbal Khan echoed Hashmi’s sentiment, saying that everyone should act responsibly given the situation.

“Life is what you make of it. The need of the hour is isolation and social distancing. Anyone who insists on community activities is plainly stupid and blind,” he said. “Even Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said it is prayer that is essential, not what accompanies prayer. The Qur'an even mentions heavy rains and plague as reasons to pray at home.”

For Delhi-based theatre actor Imran Zahid, Eid will be less about celebrations and more about charity in this pandemic that has upended the lives of many.

“No one in my circle of relatives and friends or even extended family is enthusiastic about Eid this year,” Zahid said. “Everyone is praying for this virus to be over. For me, Eid will be like any normal day except with prayers and home-made food. This Eid is about giving to the needy, feeding the poor, and helping to alleviate suffering as much as we can.”

Topics: Eid Al Fitr India Bollywood

Related

World
New coronavirus cases in India top 6,000 for second day
World
India reports biggest 24-hour rise in coronavirus cases as lockdown eases

Latest updates

Saudi economy can withstand pandemic: Finance minister
Ankara tightens import measures amid pandemic
Hard times for Boeing, long a symbol of American might
Indonesia to impose VAT on internet giants from July
Silicon Valley perks up its ears for buzzy audio chat startup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.