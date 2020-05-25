You are here

Indonesia to impose VAT on internet giants from July

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.
  • Southeast Asia’s largest economy will impose a 10 percent VAT on digital products
JAKARTA: Indonesia will require big internet companies to pay value-added tax on sales of digital products and services from July, a move that other countries may also adopt as they seek to boost revenues following the coronavirus pandemic.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy will impose a 10 percent VAT on digital products sold by nonresident internet companies with a significant presence in the Indonesian market, including streaming services, applications and digital games, beginning July 1, according to a regulation published on the Finance Ministry’s website.

Indonesian authorities have previously said services by streaming platforms like Spotify and Netflix would be among those subject to the new tax. Neither company responded to requests for comment.

Analysts say the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated a push by governments around the world to tax internet giants, who could see a boost in revenues as people stay at home during global lockdowns.

“In the absence of a global compact on digital taxation, unilateral moves will flourish,” said Chatham House Asia Fellow Vasuki Shastry. “The fiscal hole due to Covid-19 makes it unstoppable.”

Nearly 140 countries from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) are negotiating the first major rewriting of tax rules to take better account of the rise of big tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google that often book profit in low-tax countries.

France has also announced plans to impose a digital tax levy in 2020.

The fallout from the coronavirus is expected to make many countries even more in need of cash to restart their economies as they are set to experience deep recessions this year. While Indonesia has aimed to get internet companies to pay their fair share of taxes for years, the move to impose VAT was announced in March under emergency measures outlined by President Joko Widodo to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis.

The package was passed by parliament on Tuesday.

With a population of nearly 270 million, the country’s digital economy is booming and is expected to reach $130 billion by 2025, according to a study by Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said that imposing VAT on internet goods was to make sure the government captures the shift in people’s consumption patterns as they stay at home during a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Saudi economy can withstand pandemic: Finance minister

JEDDAH: The Saudi economy can withstand the coronavirus crisis despite the need to cut spending, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Saturday. 

“The Saudi economy is able to absorb the decline in revenues and to deal with the budget deficit,” he said, adding that the government “firmly addressed this crisis with all determination, while prioritizing the safety and health of its citizens and residents.”

Al-Jadaan said the government “also worked hard to provide people with their basic needs, secure the necessary resources for health care systems, financially and economically support those most affected by the pandemic, and re-prioritize spending under the current circumstances.”

He thanked the Saudi leadership for “its unlimited support, and for the urgent decisions taken by the government to deal with the coronavirus crisis, including the initiatives it had launched to protect the Kingdom’s economy and support the private sector, its enterprises, low-income individuals and investors.”

The Kingdom “also showed a great sense of responsibility and commitment by holding the extraordinary G20 Summit in the framework of its presidency of the group, and recommending an injection of $7 trillion into the global economy as part of the financial policies, economic measures and security schemes aimed at facing the social, economic and financial repercussions of the pandemic,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia called for the bridging of the funding gap, estimated at $8 billion, to discover and develop new diagnostic tools, treatments and vaccines, while also providing $500 million of the required amount.”

Al-Jadaan congratulated the Saudi leadership on the occasion of Eid, and asked God to bless the Kingdom, protect it from the pandemic, and maintain its security and stability.

