Mubadala to manufacture medical supplies in UAE

Mubadala Healthcare and Strata Manufacturing (Strata) are collaborating to manufacture essential medical supplies and support the fight against COVID-19, utilizing additive manufacturing to produce intubation capsules, face shields and ear guards.

Strata is Abu Dhabi state-owned investment company Mubadala’s composite aero-structures manufacturing company. The cooperation is part of Mubadala’s #WeAreDedicated campaign aimed at fostering collaboration across diverse enterprises and sectors to protect the community, and to support the UAE government in its COVID-19 response and mitigation.

A joint team was established to identify the requirements and business needs of the health sector. The team includes representatives from Mubadala Healthcare — a unit that created partnerships with international medical institutions to address the region’s most pressing health care needs, and Strata.

The team developed an innovative intubation capsule to optimize care and safety for COVID-19 patients and health workers, along with preventing the spread of the virus in the community. In addition, the team is producing ear guards for health workers that alleviate pressure on the ears caused by prolonged use of masks.

Hasan Jasem Al-Nowais, senior VP at Mubadala Healthcare, said: “While face shields and ear guards will increase health workers’ safety and comfort, the patient intubation capsule is expected to be a game changer in the treatment of COVID-19 in individuals with respiratory problems. We are dedicated to leveraging the Mubadala Healthcare network and our partnership with Strata to develop home-grown UAE innovations that can provide the highest standards of patient and caregiver care. This is in line with Mubadala Healthcare’s commitment to spearheading innovation and research for the health care sector.”

One of the biggest challenges for health care providers treating patients with respiratory problems is protecting caregivers from infection. The COVID-19 patient intubation capsule developed by Strata is a self-contained plastic box, which fits around a patient’s face and head to allow for proper ventilation, and provides caregivers with an additional layer of protection from infected patients. Negative pressure inside the box expels the air using a pump and filter.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata, said: “Building on the strong partnership with Mubadala Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Healthpoint, and in response to the needs of Mubadala Healthcare facilities, we have managed to rapidly prototype and trial COVID-19 coronavirus health care innovations. Our COVID-19 medical supplies highlight the valuable role of manufacturing companies during those unprecedented times. The Mini-Capsule and Mini-Capsule Plus is a lifesaving initiative that tackles major health issues caused by COVID-19 through the utilization of Strata’s 3D printing capabilities.”

Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, chief medical officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “COVID-19 patients and caregivers need the highest standards of care and protection. This COVID-19 patient intubation capsule ensures that our caregivers can remain safe from coronavirus infection. Our tests in non-live conditions will help to accelerate the delivery of a finalized intubation capsule product.”