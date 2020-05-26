You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi artist Hadil Moufti reflects on pros and cons of the pandemic 

Saudi artist Hadil Moufti reflects on pros and cons of the pandemic 

The lockdown situation has put on hold a number of projects she has been working on. (Tashkeel)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g87ya

Updated 19 sec ago
Hams Saleh 

Saudi artist Hadil Moufti reflects on pros and cons of the pandemic 

  • The ongoing coronavirus outbreak was the artist’s pause button that she felt she needed
Updated 19 sec ago
Hams Saleh 

DUBAI: “Art is Art,” neither a pandemic nor technology will change the way Saudi painter Hadil Moufti views the craft. 

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak was her pause button that she felt she needed.

“Art is usually a solitary practice,” the Dubai-based artist told Arab News. “I personally appreciate having the time to think and reflect. I feel I needed that mental space, a pause. I find myself enjoying the added bonus of more time with my family and our dog, at home.”

But, the lockdown situation has put on hold a number of projects she has been working on.

“I was working on a new project and had almost completed it. I was excited about showing my work at the annual fair Art Dubai with Hafez Gallery. I had projects, plans and ideas in mind. When Art Dubai was postponed and my art studio was temporarily closed, I was frustrated and disappointed at first, until I realized the extent of the pandemic,” she said.




Moufti’s multicultural upbringing is reflected in her work. (Supplied)

Maintaining an art practice is financially challenging at the best of times and, according to Moufti, “many artists suddenly find themselves with little or no income.”

Moufti’s multicultural upbringing is reflected in her work. Because the painter’s father was a diplomat, her family traveled and lived in multiple countries, like Africa, India, France and England.

“We were therefore close as a family. We had to adapt to different schools, different lifestyles, and make new friends. Home was where we were living, and it remains so for me,” she said.

And like others with similar lifestyles, Moufti did not feel she belonged to one nation, but to many. “This is very much reflected in my work. I even have a few pieces that include architectural elements from different eras and geographical places,” she added. 

To most artists, the moment they hold their brush and start sweeping it smoothly on their canvas, it transports them to another creative world something Moufti can relate to.

“When I hold my pencil or my scissors, I feel as if I am going into an exploration of an inner phantasmagorical world,” she said. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Work in progress #mandala #worksonpaper #blackandwhite #goldleaf #24carat #charcoal #circle #centre #segments

A post shared by Hadil (@hadilmoufti) on

I love the endless possibilities art brings,” she added. 

During self-isolation, Moufti has been working with the image of a gold African pendant of a hut and palm trees. “(It) was gifted to me by my mother, having been gifted to her by my late father when I was a toddler,” she said. 

“I would like people to look at my work and experience their own interpretation of it, like an instrumental song, without words. There is never one message. There are always many stories,” she said. 

Topics: Hadil Moufti art Coronavirus

UAE brand’s fresh approach to skincare looking good for future

Having lived in Dubai for more than seven years, Kathryn Jones learned a lot about the Middle Eastern market and the needs of people who live within the region. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 May 2020
Hams Saleh

UAE brand’s fresh approach to skincare looking good for future

Updated 25 May 2020
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Skincare products can quite often sit on shelfs or in delivery vehicles for weeks and months, stored in unsuitable conditions.

And despite brands promoting them as organic and natural, some customers might question the effectiveness of products left lying around for long periods after being produced.

However, Kathryn Jones, founder of the UAE-based brand Kathryn Jones Hand Blended Serums, or KJ Serums for short, told Arab News how her company created fresh products every month for customers.

Jones, who is originally from Wales, in the UK, launched KJ Serums in 2017 and started her brand “out of necessity.” (Supplied)

“The concept of a freshly-made skincare serum is something quite different and our customers have really embraced it. They appreciate it’s a fresh product that must be used up within a month when it’s at its most active and effective and repurchased – almost like a food stuff,” she said.

Jones, who is originally from Wales, in the UK, launched KJ Serums in 2017 and started her brand “out of necessity.”

She added: “I simply could not afford the prices of some of the top skincare brands but still wanted excellent results.”

With her background in the biopharmaceuticals industry, she started experimenting and developing her own formulas. “The core proposition is ‘hand blended’ because that’s how it all started, by hand blending and perfecting the serum formulas myself here in the UAE,” she said.

Having lived in Dubai for more than seven years, the entrepreneur learned a lot about the Middle Eastern market and the needs of people who live within the region.

“Our climate here is extreme often for eight months or more of the year, especially in the Gulf region. A lot our customers will ask for a product that reduces oiliness and sheen on the skin and are reluctant to purchase products that contain a lot of oils, or are very heavily moisturizing,” Jones added.

The businesswoman believes the Middle East market is “wonderfully diverse” with different attitudes and expectations toward skincare products.

“Of course, this is a challenge to develop effective products which can address many different skin types and issues, but the market is truly receptive to new concepts,” she said.

Jones pointed out that with the current lockdown situation due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), people had more time to care for their skin.

“The coronavirus pandemic has obviously confined us to our homes, and, given the steady increase in the number of enquiries we are receiving, it suggests consumers currently have more time to consider their online skincare purchases and perhaps have more time to invest in an effective routine,” she said.

On whether the COVID-19 outbreak would change the future of the skincare industry, Jones added: “I think that many consumers, either through necessity or out of a desire to support local brands might have chosen to source their products from different manufacturers and therefore brand loyalties may have been affected to a certain extent.”

Topics: Kathryn Jones KJ Serum

Latest updates

UN probe: Both Koreas violate armistice in gunfire exchange
Russia reports record coronavirus deaths, recoveries
Scotland Office minister resigns over PM adviser’s lockdown drive
Bethlehem Nativity Church reopens after coronavirus closure
Kuwaiti livestock ship held off Australia due to coronavirus outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.