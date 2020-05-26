RIYADH: Three women were wounded by a Houthi attack towards a town in the Saudi border region of Jazan, the Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday.
Spokesman for the Civil Defense in Jazan, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, said the center received a report claiming that military missile was launched towards a town located near the border in Jazan.
Three women have suffered minor injuries and one house was damaged due to the missile.
The women were transferred to a hospital and their health condition is stable.
Houthi missile injures three women in Saudi Arabia
- Three women have suffered minor injuries after a house was damaged by the projectile
