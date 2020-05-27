You are here

To not lose unique atmosphere, McIlroy pitches for Ryder Cup in 2021

Rory McIlroy
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

To not lose unique atmosphere, McIlroy pitches for Ryder Cup in 2021

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Rory McIlroy believes the Ryder Cup will be moved back to 2021 under pressure from players to not lose the unique atmosphere of the biennial event behind
closed doors.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the golfing calendar with the three US-based majors moved to later in the year and the British Open canceled.

The Ryder Cup is still scheduled to take place from Sept. 25-27 in Wisconsin, but spectators would almost certainly not be allowed to attend if it did go ahead.

“I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of the atmosphere they want to play,” McIlroy told BBC Northern Ireland.

“They want to play in front of crowds, that makes the Ryder Cup so special.

“At the end of the day the players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup and if they don’t want to play then there isn’t a
Ryder Cup.

“I see it being pushed back to 2021 and honestly I think that would be the right call.”

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has previously warned his players that they may have to sacrifice the thrill of playing in front of big crowds for the good of golf fans watching at home.

“The players don’t want it but we might have to take one for the world of team sport and put an event on that people can watch,” said Harrington earlier this month.

“It wouldn’t be the same for us but we’re craving sport on TV.”

McIlroy is facing a busy end to the year with the PGA Tour set to return from June 11.

The PGA Championship, US Open and Masters will follow in August, September and November respectively, but McIlroy is still disappointed the Open was not also rescheduled.

“I was just as disappointed as everyone else that The Open got canceled this year,” he added.

“I think it would have been a good date in September if we were able to play it.”

Topics: Ryder Cup

Kvitova 'pretty gutted' by Wimbledon cancellation

Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Kvitova ‘pretty gutted’ by Wimbledon cancellation

  • Organizers canceled the Grand Slam scheduled for early July on April 1, for the first time since WWII
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
AFP

PRAGUE: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said Tuesday she had been “pretty gutted” by news that her favorite tournament was canceled over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of all tournaments that have been canceled, the news about Wimbledon was the most upsetting for me,” the 30-year-old, who won the grass court major in 2011 and 2014, told AFP.

“I’m not saying I cried when I heard it, but I was pretty gutted on that day. I guess the reason is clear,” added the current world No.  12.

Kvitova is playing at an all-Czech tournament in Prague, where eight men and eight women are competing behind closed doors and under stringent measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

Hygiene is key at the event where no one will hand the towel to the players who must also wear face masks at press conferences. The ball boys and ball girls are wearing gloves, though the players share a set of balls.

Instead of shaking hands at the end of each game, they do a “racquet bump” to avoid infection.

Organizers canceled the Grand Slam scheduled for early July on April 1, for the first time since World War II.

“I will miss the atmosphere of the tournament of course, besides the experiences and memories of last year,” said fellow Czech Barbora Strycova, who made the singles semifinals and took the doubles honors with Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei in 2019.

“I always like to get back to Wimbledon because when I’m there it feels special. For me it’s the most important and greatest tournament of all,” said
the 34-year-old.

“When the time comes it will be sad for me, but that’s how it is and we can’t change anything about it.”

Karolina Muchova, the 23-year-old world No.  26, made it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2019, a year that saw her climb from 145th to 21st in the world.

“I guess Wimbledon is the greatest tournament so I’ll really miss everything about it,” she said.

“I had my best result there last year, so it was special, and I was looking forward to the grass season, that’s kind of specific and I enjoyed playing there,” Muchova told AFP.

“But it’s not only Wimbledon, the other Grand Slams are in jeopardy now and we all know the chances (of playing them) are fairly thin.”

Kenin, Stephens to play  WTT season before fans at resort

Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens will compete in a 2020 World TeamTennis season played at a mountain resort with spectators starting July 12.

The nine-team US circuit will stage its 45th campaign at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, from July 12-Aug. 2, the league announced Tuesday.

With the WTA and ATP tours shut down into August due to the coronavirus pandemic, the move makes the WTT the first pro tennis circuit to resume play after the global outbreak of the deadly virus shut down the sport.

“All of us are extremely grateful to be able to play the 45th World TeamTennis season and present professional tennis to our sports-starved and tennis-starved audiences,” said WTT chief executive Carlos Silva.

“The overwhelming feedback from our players is that they want to play WTT and are comfortable in doing so in a safe environment, which is our No. 1 priority. West Virginia has among the nation’s fewest cases of COVID-19.”

The WTT plans at least three matches a day at the resort’s 2,500-seat outdoor stadium with an indoor court to be installed as a backup option.

Topics: Wimbledon 2020

