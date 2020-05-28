You are here

  • Home
  • Duterte’s plan to delay reopening of schools does not go far enough, some argue

Duterte’s plan to delay reopening of schools does not go far enough, some argue

Police trainees wearing personal protective equipment during a simulation exercise in preparation for the resumption of train operations. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zxxkb

Updated 28 May 2020
Ellie Aben

Duterte’s plan to delay reopening of schools does not go far enough, some argue

  • Government urged to ensure alternatives are available for students
Updated 28 May 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision that schools in the country will not reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic until a vaccine is available has been well received by the majority of Filipinos, who recognize the need to protect students’ health. However, there are concerns that their education will suffer, as many in the country do not have the necessary technology to grant access to online learning.

Duterte said on Monday that he would “not allow the opening of classes where students will be near each other.”

“Unless I am sure that they (the students) are safe, it’s useless to be talking about the opening of classes,” Duterte said. “For me, there should be a vaccine first. Once there’s a vaccine, it’s OK.”

High school student August Garicia supports the president’s decision to suspend classes, saying that the priority must be “the health of the students rather than their education.”

“Other countries are also suspending classes, why won’t we implement that as well? Because if classes are continued, we will be risking the health of the students,” he said. However, he added that “not everyone has access to” online education.

Gilbeys Garing, an industrial engineering student, agreed that safeguarding students is important, but added that the government should ensure that they can continue their education online if schools remain closed.

“I agree that safety should (be) the priority,” he said. “However, suspending a school year is not ideal. The government should provide the necessary, such as reliable (internet) connections and gadgets.”

Angeline Patricia Fae, a fellow engineering student, stressed that there are alternatives to the traditional methods of teaching.

“Yes, we have grown accustomed to face-to-face learning, but in this age, technology is on our side,” she said. “We can learn through online modules and activities. This can ensure the safety of the students and the teachers while still educating future professionals that can help in research.”

Parents, naturally, fully support any decision that places their children’s safety first. Both Shirley Reyes, whose two children are both in elementary school, and Priam Fernandez, whose daughter is in college, said that resuming classes without a cure or vaccine for COVID-19 could put the students at risk. 

For most schools in the Philippines, the academic year usually begins in June. But Education Secretary Leonor Briones said on May 5 that schools would reopen this year on August 24, either through physical or virtual classes.

The National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) said the focus should be on how to address the pandemic itself, which must come before discussions for the reopening of schools.

“This dilemma in the educational system underscores the need for long-overdue medical solutions that will guarantee the safe resumption of on-campus classes,” Raoul Manuel, NUSP president, said in a statement. He added that the government had failed to lead the fight against COVID-19, forcing those in the education sector to make “difficult choices.”

Topics: Manila Rodrigo Duterte

Related

World
Philippine President Duterte answers call of workers under COVID-19 quarantine eager to go home
World
Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases

US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

Updated 28 May 2020
AFP

US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

  • Nearly 1.7 million infections have been tallied nationwide
Updated 28 May 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON:: The United States has now recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths, Johns Hopkins University reported Wednesday — a somber milestone and by far the highest total in the world.
The country reported its first death about three months ago. Since then, nearly 1.7 million infections have been tallied nationwide, according to the Baltimore-based school.
The actual number of deaths and infections is believed to be higher, experts say.
In the last 24 hours, the death toll was on the rise once again, with 1,401 deaths added, after three straight days of tolls under 700. The full death toll stood at 100,396.
The state of New York has seen nearly a third of all coronavirus-related deaths in the United States, where President Donald Trump ordered that flags fly at half-staff last weekend to honor the victims.
The first US virus death was reported on February 26, though officials now say they believe that others may have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, before that.
The country passed the 50,000-death threshold barely more than a month ago.
The number of deaths per capita in the United States is nevertheless lower than in several European countries, including Britain, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain.
Despite the grim toll, most US states are now moving toward ending the strict stay-at-home measures that were implemented to curb the spread of the virus.
President Donald Trump, who is running for reelection in November, is eager to stem the economic pain of the lockdown, which has left tens of millions of Americans without jobs.

Topics: United States Coronavirus

Latest updates

US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000
News Corp. Australia’s push for digitization to lead to job losses
Turkey’s rulers plot law changes to block breakaway parties’ power grab
Italy’s Muslims help needy on Eid
A stunning tirade highlights Israeli divide over Netanyahu

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.