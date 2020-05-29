You are here

  • Home
  • Re-think gender roles, says Tunisian feminist Hmida

Re-think gender roles, says Tunisian feminist Hmida

Bochra Belhaj Hmida. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z9fmn

Updated 29 May 2020
AFP

Re-think gender roles, says Tunisian feminist Hmida

  • It’s a subject that we don’t talk about, and we can’t have real change if we don’t explore these questions in depth: Bochra BelHajj Hmida
Updated 29 May 2020
AFP

TUNIS: During Tunisia’s coronavirus lockdown, feminist activist and former lawmaker Bochra BelHajj Hmida has been worrying about family violence, rethinking gender roles — and crocheting.

Tunisia’s lockdown, which has seen men and women confined to the domestic space together, offers a chance to rethink gender roles in a traditionally patriarchal society, Hmida said.

“It’s a subject that we don’t talk about, and we can’t have real change if we don’t explore these questions in depth,” she said.

Now is the time for people to reflect and speak out about family relations and domestic violence, she said, stressing that “we cannot continue like this.”

Tunisia is seen as a forerunner for women’s rights in the Arab world and Hmida — who helped found the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women in 1989 — a pioneer.

The North African country, birthplace of the Arab Spring protests that ousted several autocratic rulers, adopted a new constitution in 2014 which guarantees equality between men and women.

Hmida, a lawyer who was elected to parliament in 2014, chaired the commission charged with integrating into law the values of freedom and equality that characterized the 2011 uprising.

She has since stepped back from politics but maintains her concern for Tunisian society, where around half of women say they have been subject to at least one form of violence in their lives.

During the lockdown, Hmida has had the chance to re-engage with traditional home life, but on her own terms.

“In the morning, I start with the gardening. And I’ve discovered I still know how to crochet,” she said.

“It’s not very feminist of me but I’ve realized it’s a pleasure and not an obligation. Today men are sewing and cooking, we can’t have complexes about these things. If it’s done for pleasure, it’s a luxury.”

The lockdown has made Tunisia’s youth more open to challenging gender norms, Hmida said, with young people the most receptive to taking up housework normally assigned to the other gender.

“The question is whether this will continue and become normal or whether it is just temporary,” she said.

Unfortunately the confinement has also produced a fivefold increase in emergency calls for gender-based violence compared to the same period last year.

“Men already had an issue with women accessing the public space, but now they are forced to remain in a space typically reserved for women, many men are struggling to accept it,” Hmida said.

The positive aspect is that more women have started speaking out, either online or via local organizations, she said.

“They are more aware regarding violence,” said the retired lawyer, who once faced controversy defending a woman raped by policemen in a highly politicized trial.

But there has yet to be a fundamental reckoning with Tunisia’s traditional gender roles and male-dominant power dynamics in families, she said.

Making any kind of fundamental change to Tunisia’s social structure would require clear political will, Hmida said.

But she does not see any such efforts by the state, whether on the social, financial or cultural level.

“I am shocked that in Tunisia or elsewhere, violence against women would be an issue to be relegated to the minister of women,” she said.

“All sectors need to be involved to the highest level of government.”

Journalists must question ministers on whether they have done anything proactive to combat gender-based violence, Hmida said.

Views on the role of men and women in the family are an area where progressives like Hmida diverge widely from conservatives. But many others are not yet ready for change, she said.

“We lack the collective will to redefine the family and review our priorities,” she said.

Foremost among these must be health care, she said, which has been stretched thin by years of mismanagement and privatization.

Environmental issues are also absent from public discourse in Tunisia, she said, while inequality is also neglected.

“Citizens must take charge” and lead the debate, she said.

Topics: Bochra Belhaj Hmida Tunisia

Related

Special
Middle-East
A Tunisian apparel-retail entrepreneur rides the e-commerce wave
World
Four Tunisians among human trafficking suspects in Sicily

Lebanese MPs fail to reach agreement on draft amnesty law

Updated 29 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese MPs fail to reach agreement on draft amnesty law

  • The Free Patriotic Movement tried to amend the law by excluding “perpetrators of crimes against public funds and terrorist crimes” from the amnesty
Updated 29 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Parliament on Thursday failed to approve a draft law on general amnesty, after tensions rose during a vote and the Future Movement, led by former prime minister Saad Hariri, walked out of the legislative session.

“They want to bring us back to square one,” he said. “Every party has its own arguments, as if they want to score points.”

The Free Patriotic Movement tried to amend the law by excluding “perpetrators of crimes against public funds and terrorist crimes” from the amnesty. Minister of Justice Marie Claude Najm, who is affiliated with the FPM, asked for “amendments to the draft law so that it does not include those accused of tax evasion and violating maritime property.”

The draft law was referred to the parliament despite disagreements between parliamentary committees over the basic issue of who should and should not be included in the amnesty. The former government, led by Hariri, proposed a general amnesty law before it resigned last October in the face of mounting pressure resulting from public protests.

There were a number of protests during the legislative session, some opposing the adoption of the law entirely, while others were directed at specific provisions within it.

The draft law includes an amnesty for about 1,200 Sunni convicts, 700 of whom are Lebanese. Some are accused of killing soldiers in the Lebanese Army, possessing, transporting or using explosives, kidnap and participating in bombings.

It was also covers about 6,000 Lebanese Christians, most of whom fled to Israel following the withdrawal of occupying Israeli soldiers from southern Lebanon in 2000, as well as nearly 30,000 people from the Bekaa region, the majority of whom are from the Shiite community and wanted for drug trafficking, drug abuse, murder, kidnap, robbery and other crimes.

Hezbollah appeared to agree to a pardon for entering Israel, but object to a pardon for anyone who worked or communicated with the enemy or acquired Israeli citizenship.

Before the session, the Lebanese Order of Physicians highlighted overcrowding in Lebanese prisons, and this health risk this poses during COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are 20 prisons for men, four for women and one juvenile prison holding a total of 8,300 inmates, 57 percent of whom are in the Roumieh Central Prison,” the LOP said. It added that 57 percent of prisoners are Lebanese and 23 percent are Syrian, one third have been convicted while the rest are awaiting trial, and the overcrowding is so bad each prisoner has the equivalent of only one square meter of space. The organization described the situation as “a time bomb that must be avoided.”

In other business during the session, as part of anticorruption reforms required as a condition for receiving international economic aid, the Parliament approved a law to increase transparency in the banking sector, with responsibility for this resting with the Investigation Authority of the Lebanese Central Bank and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

It also endorsed a draft law to create a mechanism for top-level appointments in public administrations, centers and institutions. An amendment was added to prevent ministers from changing or adding candidates for the position of director general. The FPM opposed this, while Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces voted in favor. Hariri accused the FPM of having a “desire to possess the entire country.”

MPs rejected a draft law to allow Lebanon to join the International Organization for Migration because, said MP Gebran Bassil, “it’s unconstitutional and facilitates the accession, integration and settlement process.” Lebanon hosts about 200,000 Palestinian and a million Syrian refugees.

The session sparked a wave of street protests. Some of them, led by the Syrian Social Nationalist Party and the Lebanese Communist Party, opposed the approval of a general amnesty that includes those who fled to Israel.

Protesters burned the Israeli flag in Sidon in protest against a law that “affects Israeli agents who sold their land, fought their people, and plotted against them.” They set up a symbolic gallows on which they wrote: “This is the fate of Zionist agents who fled execution.”

Others, including the families of Muslim detainees, staged demonstrations in support of the amnesty.

Topics: Lebanon Amnesty Saad Hariri

Related

Middle-East
A sewing workshop churns out life-saving suits in coronavirus-stricken Lebanon
Business & Economy
Lebanon removes banking secrecy rules to fight corruption

Latest updates

Lebanese MPs fail to reach agreement on draft amnesty law
Philippines cracks down on clandestine COVID-19 clinics
Saudis head out as lockdown eases
Saudis adopt new hobbies to get through quarantine
Saudi border Guards rescue injured Chinese sailor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.