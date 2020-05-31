You are here

Egypt officials say 19 militants, 5 troops killed in Sinai

Egypt has been fighting the Sinai affiliate of the Daesh movement for years, and struggling to re-establish control over the restive border region. (AFP file photo)
AP

  • For years, Egypt has been fighting the Sinai affiliate of the Daesh extremist movement
EL-ARISH, Egypt: The Egyptian military said it has killed at least 19 militants in raids and airstrikes against an Islamic insurgency in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, in clashes that also left at least five casualties among its troops.
Col. Tamer el-Rifai said in his statement late Saturday that the raids and airstrikes took place last week in the towns of Bir Al-Abed, Rafah and Sheikh Zuweid. He said forces dismantled at least five explosive devices and destroyed two four-wheel drive vehicles and a storehouse.
The military statement did not specify the number of soldiers killed.
Other officials however said two officers, including a colonel and a lieutenant, and three conscript soldiers were killed when an explosive device hit their vehicle Saturday while taking part in a campaign against the militants in central Sinai.
The officials spoke in condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.
Other details about the incident could not be independently corroborated as Egyptian authorities heavily restrict access to that part of Sinai.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
For years, Egypt has been fighting the Sinai affiliate of the Daesh extremist movement and struggling to re-establish control over the restive border region.
The insurgency in Sinai intensified after the military’s 2013 ouster of Muhammed Morsi, a freely elected but divisive president. Morsi was toppled amid mass protests against him, a year after he took office.
Most extremist attacks have occurred in marginalized northern Sinai, but militants have also struck at police officers, troops and other high-profile targets in the mainland.

Lockdown reinstated at Lebanese town after new wave of COVID-19 cases

Updated 31 May 2020
Arab News

Lockdown reinstated at Lebanese town after new wave of COVID-19 cases

  • The decision comes as the local government detected infection clusters in the village
  • The country has been carrying out targeted testing campaigns, especially in areas conducive to the spread of COVID-19
Updated 31 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Local authorities have reinstated a full lockdown in the village of Majdal Anjar in Bekaa, east Lebanon, after it recorded another wave of coronavirus infections, national newspaper the Daily Star reported.

A five-day lockdown in the town will be enforced, according to the municipality – all stores and institutions will be shut down during this period.

The decision comes as the local government detected infection clusters in the village – including 13 cases among Syrian refugees last week. The town went under lockdown last Friday when 32 people were found to have the virus.

The country has been carrying out targeted testing campaigns, especially in areas conducive to the spread of COVID-19.

