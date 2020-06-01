You are here

  • Home
  • In Sudan, traced Bashir regime assets ‘tip of iceberg’

In Sudan, traced Bashir regime assets ‘tip of iceberg’

Omar Bashir. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gy62n

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

In Sudan, traced Bashir regime assets ‘tip of iceberg’

  • The investigators have so far recovered hotels, farms, shopping centers, agricultural lands and other properties in Khartoum and other cities from the ex-leader’s relatives and aides
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese authorities have begun to recover billions of dollars of real estate illegally amassed by deposed ruler Omar Bashir’s regime, but other assets will be difficult to seize, experts say.
“Initial estimates indicate that the real estate and properties owned by the former regime ... range (in value) from $3.5 to $4 billion,” said Salah Manaa, a spokesman for a committee tasked with fighting corruption and dismantling the old regime.
“This is only the tip of the iceberg,” in terms of the total assets illicitly accumulated and hidden under Bashir’s rule, Manaa told AFP.
Bashir ruled Sudan with an iron fist for 30 years, but was overthrown in April last year by the military during mass protests against him.
He has already been sentenced to two years detention in one corruption case — involving illegal possession of foreign currency — and is being held in Khartoum’s Kober Prison, on a range of other charges.
The new anti-graft committee began work in December and is answerable to a power-sharing government of civilians and generals that was established in August.
Less than six months into its mandate, that committee is perusing a monumental paper trail on the former regime’s assets.
“The committee received large volumes of documents that filled three trucks,” said a source close to the committee, who requested anonymity. “Each will be rigorously scrutinized.”
The investigators have so far recovered hotels, farms, shopping centers, agricultural lands and other properties in Khartoum and other cities from the ex-leader’s relatives and aides.

SPEEDREAD

The new anti-graft committee began work in December and is answerable to a power-sharing government of civilians and generals that was established in August.

Manaa said international experts will be brought in to help assess the assets’ value — a task that has not yet moved beyond guesstimates — before transferring their ownership to the finance ministry.
“The former regime’s corruption was extensive and diverse,” said Osman Mirghani, a Sudanese analyst and editor in chief of Al-Tayyar newspaper.
He believes that Bashir’s circle hid some assets “with skill, which would require time and expertise (for authorities) to uncover.” One challenge facing the committee is the cash held by former regime members in banks. “The money is kept in banks governed by strict laws prohibiting its availability to anyone other than the depositors,” said Sudanese economist Mohamed Al-Nayyer.  But some of the more easily recoverable assets could raise funds to support the country’s ailing economy.
“The real estate properties can be offered in public auctions and firms can be converted to joint-stock companies ... which will spur investment,” said Nayyer.
Sudan has long suffered daunting economic challenges ranging from decades-long US sanctions to the 2011 secession of oil-rich South Sudan.
While the US lifted sanctions toward the end of Bashir’s rule, Sudan remains on Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, deterring investment.
The country also remains in deep economic crisis, suffering an acute shortage of foreign currency and soaring inflation, which reached around 99 percent in April.
Alongside the domestic charges, Bashir remains indicted by the International Criminal Court on long-standing charges including genocide over the conflict in the Darfur provinces, and the transitional administration has indicated it could hand him over to face trial.

Topics: Sudan Omar Basheer

Related

World
Sudan summons Ethiopian envoy over suspected cross-border attack
Middle-East
Sudan says 3 jailed members of ousted Bashir regime have coronavirus

Iran says US talks ‘futile’, denounces black American’s death

Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf chairing a parliament session in the capital Tehran on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 13 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Iran says US talks ‘futile’, denounces black American’s death

  • Ghalibaf called for ties to be improved with neighbors and with “great powers who were friends with us in hard times and share significant strategic relations,” without naming them
Updated 13 min 24 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s new parliament speaker said on Sunday any negotiations with Washington would be “futile” as he denounced the death of a black American that has led to violent protests across the US.
Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ air force, was elected speaker on Thursday of a chamber dominated by ultra-conservatives following February elections.
The newly formed parliament “considers negotiations with and appeasement of America, as the axis of global arrogance, to be futile and harmful,” he said in his first major speech to the chamber.
Ghalibaf also vowed revenge for the US drone attack in January that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Guards’ foreign operations arm.
“Our strategy in confronting the terrorist America is to finish the revenge for martyr Soleimani’s blood,” he told lawmakers, pledging “the total expulsion of America’s terrorist army from the region.”
Ghalibaf has also slammed the US over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, during an arrest in Minneapolis which has led to widespread protests across the country.
Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets from New York to Seattle demanding tougher, first-degree murder charges and more arrests over the death of Floyd, who stopped breathing after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Decades-old tensions between Tehran and Washington have soared in the past year, with the sworn arch enemies twice appearing to come to the brink of a direct confrontation.
The tensions have been rising since 2018, when President Donald Trump withdrew the US from a landmark nuclear accord and began reimposing crippling sanctions on Iran’s economy.
That was followed by the US drone strike near Baghdad airport in January that killed Soleimani, a hugely popular figure in the Islamic republic.

FASTFACT

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf vowed revenge for the US drone attack in January that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Guards’ foreign operations arm.

Days later, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq in retaliation, but Trump opted against taking any military action in response.
Ghalibaf called for ties to be improved with neighbors and with “great powers who were friends with us in hard times and share significant strategic relations,” without naming them.
The 58-year-old Ghalibaf is a three-time presidential candidate who lost out to the incumbent Hassan Rouhani at the last election in 2017.
The newly elected speaker had also served as Tehran mayor and the Islamic republic’s police chief before taking up his latest post.
In a tweet on Saturday, he slammed what he called the US’ “unjust political, judicial, and economic structure.”
This had been “pumping war, coups, poverty, indiscrimination, torture, fratricide and moral corruption to the world, and racism, hunger, humiliation, and ‘choking by knee’ in its own country for hundreds of years,” Ghalibaf said.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif echoed his remarks on Twitter.
“Some don’t think #BlackLivesMatter. To those of us who do: It is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism. Time for a #WorldAgainstRacism,” he said. The post was accompanied by an image of a 2018 statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in which the text was changed to be critical of the US States instead of Iran.
The altered text read: “The US government is squandering its citizens’ resources.
“The people of America are tired of the racism, corruption, injustice, and incompetence from their leaders. The world hears their voice.” Pompeo responded to Zarif by tweeting that “you hang homosexuals, stone women and exterminate Jews,” without elaborating further.

Topics: Iran George Floyd

Related

Middle-East
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards ‘psychologically torturing’ Zaghari-Ratcliffe by blocking clemency
Middle-East
Iran says virus cases surpass 150,000

Latest updates

Iran says US talks ‘futile’, denounces black American’s death
What We Are Reading Today: The Deportation Machine by Adam Goodman
Afghan delegates head online for crucial talks
Philippines relaxes anti-virus measures as government looks to reboot economy
Chaos in US as violence spreads

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.