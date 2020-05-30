You are here

Sudan summons Ethiopian envoy over suspected cross-border attack

Sudan summoned the Ethiopian Chargé d’Affaires on Saturday over a border attack by suspected Ethiopian militias that killed and wounded several Sudanese army personnel as well as civilians. (AFP)
KHARTOUM: Sudan summoned the Ethiopian Chargé d’Affaires on Saturday over a border attack by suspected Ethiopian militias that killed and wounded several Sudanese army personnel and civilians, it said in a statement.
Thursday’s attack targeted a camp in the eastern city of Al-Qadarif, the official SUNA news agency said.
A Sudanese military spokesman blamed militias “supported by Ethiopia” for the attack, according to SUNA.
There was no immediate comment from Addis Adaba.
Some Ethiopian groups have used farmland in the Sudanese al Fashqa border region for decades. The former Sudanese government of deposed veteran leader Omar Al-Bashir turned a blind eye, but the current transitional authorities in Khartoum are trying to expel the groups.
Sudan’s foreign ministry statement said the attack killed and wounded “a number of officers and personnel of the armed forces and Sudanese citizens, including children.” No other details were given.
The attack happened while Khartoum was preparing for a meeting of a high-level joint committee on border issues, the statement said.

British MP slams Brotherhood sympathizer’s appointment to Facebook Oversight Board

Updated 30 May 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

British MP slams Brotherhood sympathizer's appointment to Facebook Oversight Board

  • UK government investigation into Karman's appointment could begin in July
Updated 30 May 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: British MP Ian Paisley has called Facebook’s decision to appoint Muslim Brotherhood sympathizer Tawakkol Karman to its oversight board “unbelievable.”

Karman rose to prominence as part of Al-Islah Party, a Yemeni affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood known for its divisive and violent agenda. Her appointment to Facebook’s Oversight Board, the body established to arbitrate on the content allowed on the platform, has drawn global ire.

In an online discussion, British MP Ian Paisley expressed disbelief at her appointment.

“This decision by Facebook, I believe, is so counterintuitive, it’s unbelievable,” he said.

“We have an organisation that’s set up to have a transparency process, and they then appoint (Karman), who frankly is not, and cannot be, regarded as fit to be in the position (she has) been appointed to,” he continued.

Paisley announced that he had written to Facebook about Karman's appointment, and has called on the Department of Culture, Media and Sport to investigate their conduct in this regard. He said the department has agreed in principle that an investigation should take place and that it could begin as early as July.

He also called on the social media giant to remove Karman from the board: “They don’t need to wait for an investigation. Facebook needs to take immediate action. They need to do the right thing.

“Whether we are from Christian, Muslim or Jewish backgrounds, we need to speak out as one and say we are for free speech, but not for the abuse of that free speech,” Paisley said.

Facebook stated that it created the Oversight Board “to exercise independent judgment over some of the most difficult and significant content decisions.”

But Paul Tweed, an international media lawyer, expressed concern at the company’s process of appointing board members and its very existence.

“In addition to being their own judge, Facebook now has their own jury. This is tantamount to a defendant in a criminal case being able to choose their court, judge and jury,” he said.

Tweed held particular contempt for the way Karman and other members were selected for the Oversight Board. 

“Who has picked them? Who has put these 20 people in place? Facebook picked them, and that’s not fair.”

