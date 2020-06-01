You are here

Dubai clarifies rules on wearing face masks in public

The new guidelines come as Dubai returns to normal life. (File/AFP)
  • The clarification comes as Dubai eases public mobility restrictions and allowing businesses to resume operation
DUBAI: Children under the age of the six, the disabled, and those who have respiratory problems are exempt from wearing face masks in public areas, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has clarified.

The new guidelines come as Dubai returns to normal life – easing public mobility restrictions and allowing businesses to resume operation.

People are allowed to temporarily remove their masks if they are driving alone or with family members, according to the new guideline, adding those who are eating or drinking, and engaging in exercise or medical treatments are also permitted to remove their masks.

Topics: Dubai UAE Coronavirus

Emirates president says could take four years to rebuild network from virus hit

  • The Dubai-based airline was flying to 157 destinations in 83 countries before it grounded passenger flights in March
DUBAI: Emirates President Tim Clark said on Monday it could take the airline four years to rebuild its network that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think probably by the year 2022/23, 2023/24 we will see things coming back to some degree of normality and Emirates will be operating its network as it was and hopefully as successfully as it was,” he said in a webcast interview.
The Dubai-based airline was flying to 157 destinations in 83 countries before it grounded passenger flights in March and has since operated limited services.

