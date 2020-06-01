Egyptian news presenter Aya Shaheen tests positive for coronavirus

DUBAI: Egyptian news presenter Aya Abdelrhman Shaheen revealed on Sunday that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

The eXtra News channel presenter posted on her Facebook page:

“I have tested positive for the coronavirus. All I need in the upcoming period is your genuine prayers. I have great faith that I will overcome this virus thanks to your love and support. I will be back soon to tell you my experience with COVID-19.”

Egypt shortened a night curfew by one hour on Sunday as it recorded new highs in the daily increases in novel coronavirus cases and deaths.

The Health Ministry said 1,536 new cases had been confirmed including 46 deaths, bringing total cases to 24,985 and deaths to 959.

Earlier, the prime minister’s office said a night curfew would end at 5 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. The curfew begins at 8 p.m., though its start had been brought forward to 5 p.m. last week during the holiday that follows the Eid holiday at the end of Ramadan.

The curfew is one of a number of measures including the closure of schools, cafes and places of worship, that are aimed at curbing the pandemic.