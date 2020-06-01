You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s donor conference ‘embodies Kingdom's support’ of Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s donor conference ‘embodies Kingdom's support’ of Yemen

Saudi Arabia will host a donor conference to support Yemen on June 2. (File/KSRelief)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jx6ab

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s donor conference ‘embodies Kingdom's support’ of Yemen

  • The conference aims to draw financial pledges from international donors
  • The Kingdom is urging other donor countries to participate
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A donor conference organized by Saudi Arabia reflects the Kingdom’s support for the Yemeni people, Yemen’s government said Monday.
The conference, which is set to get underway on Tuesday, aims to draw financial pledges from international donors to help meet the basic needs of the Yemeni people. 
The event will also raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis left by the war triggered by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani said Yemen is facing difficult circumstances that need the rapid intervention of humanitarian organizations.
“Organizing, sponsoring, and hosting the donor conference in Saudi Arabia, and the support that it has devoted, embodies the Kingdom’s supportive positions for the Yemeni people facing difficult circumstances and unstable situations that require urgent support and rapid and continuous intervention from international humanitarian and relief agencies and organizations,” Al-Iryani said on Twitter.
The Donors’ Conference for Yemen 2020 will be held virtually and is an extension of Saudi Arabia’s global humanitarian and development contribution. 
The Kingdom is urging other donor countries to participate. The UN said that the aim is to raise some $2.4 billion to pay for the world’s biggest aid operation.
Al-Iryani added that “the Kingdom’s role in supporting and financing relief and development projects in Yemen was and remains pivotal and major, as Saudi grants work to meet the basic needs and services of Yemeni citizens, in cooperation with specialized international UN humanitarian and relief agencies and organizations.”
He said that the conference will contribute to helping community support programs that “lead to achieving self-sufficiency for beneficiary families,” and also support economic activity in various Yemeni governorates, thus reducing dependence on humanitarian aid and providing new job opportunities for the Yemeni people.
The community programs that the donor conference will support aim to provide sustainability by utilizing, investing and developing local resources, Al-Iryani said.
Rehabilitating orphans, economic empowerment of fishermen, supporting productive families, and providing assistance to farmers, were among the examples he gave. 
The conference also aims to finance and support health projects to help tackle chronic diseases, as well as an outbreak of COVID-19 that is spreading rapidly through parts of the country.
The minister said educational projects, women support programs, childcare projects, and work to rehabilitate fighters would also benefit.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
KSRelief implements $620m of health projects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia largest donor to Yemen response plan

Egyptians largely follow law on wearing masks, some worry about cost

Updated 59 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Egyptians largely follow law on wearing masks, some worry about cost

Updated 59 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Most Egyptians appear to be following a new law that says they must wear face masks in public, the latest move by the authorities to slow the spread of the coronavirus as reported cases rise.
The law, which came into effect on Saturday, adds to measures including closing airports to international travel, shutting restaurants and suspending school classes.
Those who fail to comply with the rules on masks risk a fine of around $252.
“This was supposed to happen from the very beginning, so that (people) learn discipline and learn the rules. We are a country that needs discipline,” Isis said, standing near a shop in central Cairo and wearing a mask.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, has registered nearly 25,000 cases of the coronavirus and reported 959 deaths.
Infections rose sharply during the last week marking the end of the Muslim month of Ramadan, when families typically gather for the festivities. A total of 1,536 cases were confirmed on Sunday, double the number on the same day a week ago.
Egypt’s population is overwhelmingly young, but cities are crowded, making it more difficult for people to socially distance.
Reuters witnesses said that police in Cairo were not allowing people inside some banks and metro stations on Sunday and Monday if they were not wearing masks.
“Today people are following the rules. It is good that people are becoming more aware and abiding by this decision ... People today are protecting themselves, protecting their homes, protecting their families,” Adel Othman said through his mask, as he stood in line to enter a bank.
Some people worried that the new rules would add to the financial burden on a population where millions live in poverty.
“I need to spend 30 Egyptian pounds ($1.89) a day to buy masks for my family of six which adds up to 900 pounds a month. My entire salary is 2,200 pounds. How?” said Essam Saeed, an employee at the education directorate in Beni Suef, south of Cairo.
The government said in May that it was going to offer cloth face masks at 5 Egyptian pounds ($0.31) a piece that were viable for use for one month.
Egypt is looking to produce 30 million of the cloth masks a month to meet local demand and will in the coming days produce 8 million as part of an initial trial, the trade minister said in a statement on Sunday. ($1 = 15.8800 Egyptian pounds)

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt face masks

Related

Media
Egyptian news presenter Aya Shaheen tests positive for coronavirus
Special
Middle-East
Egyptians prepare to ‘coexist’ with COVID-19 as confirmed cases reach 23,449

Latest updates

Around 2,500 Taliban, more than 400 Afghan prisoners released
La Liga clubs return to full training ahead of season restart
UK records lowest daily virus death toll since start of lockdown
Egyptians largely follow law on wearing masks, some worry about cost
Eastern Libyan forces say they retook town, relieving pressure on stronghold

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.