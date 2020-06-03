Saudi project continues to clear thousands of Houthi mines in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) in Yemen dismantled 56 anti-tank mines, three explosive devices and 257 unexploded ordnance — totaling 316 mines — during the fourth week of May.

A total of 167, 303 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.

Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to intimidate and terrorize civilians. The vast number of land mines continues to pose a threat to Yemeni people. MASAM aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.

In April 2019, Human Right Watch said Houthi-laid mines had killed hundreds of civilians, obstructed their movement and prevented lifeline humanitarian aid from reaching people. The Kingdom’s support for humanitarian causes around the world stems from its policy of cooperation between nations and peoples to promote world peace and preserve human achievements disregarding religion or race.