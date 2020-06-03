You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese publisher launches book project of Arab art created during lockdown

Lebanese publisher launches book project of Arab art created during lockdown

Short Url

https://arab.news/rb5wn

Updated 18 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Lebanese publisher launches book project of Arab art created during lockdown

  • Dongola Books launches The Mailbox Project encouraging Middle Eastern artists around the world to create art during lockdown
Updated 18 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: While most artists will say that creating art in isolation is their natural state, the months of lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic have for many conjured up feelings of restlessness and unease.

“An artist’s mission in the first place is to tell history — their side of history and what they are living every day,” artist and political cartoonist Khalid Albaih, who is based in the Danish capital Copenhagen, told Arab News.

But how does an artist document history while confined to their home?

As the world begins to reopen after months of closure, artwork created by more than 50 Middle Eastern artists will serve as a testament to the power of creativity, as part of the “Cities Under Quarantine: The Mailbox Project.”




“Cities Under Quarantine: The Mailbox Project” was launched by Beirut-based artist and founder of Dongola Books Abed Al-Kadiri. (Supplied)

The initiative was launched by Beirut-based artist and founder of Dongola Books Abed Al-Kadiri.

The scope of the project was not only to create works of art during varying states of lockdown, but to channel challenging feelings of anxiety into creativity.

The project involved the creation of more than 50 hand-made and hand-stitched books, produced in-house at Dongola and designed with each individual artist in mind by Reza Abedini.

Each book had the name of the artist it was sent to on its front cover and was distributed accordingly to Middle Eastern artists around the world working in isolation.




Some of the Middle East’s most prominent emerging and established artists globally participated in the initiative. (Supplied)

Some of the Middle East’s most prominent emerging and established artists globally participated in the initiative. They included Beirut-based artists Serwan Baran, Reza Abedini, Abed Al-Kadiri, Dalia Baassiri, Gilbert Hage, Hiba Kalache, Majd Abdel Hamid, Shawki Youssef, and Mona Saudi.

Albaih said: “I took part in this project because I thought it was a great project through which to document the times we are living. I am trying to document how I feel and how the surroundings look to me at a time when it is hard to produce and when there is little to nowhere that is active right now. Artists produce during good times and times of hardship.”




Portrait of Abed Al-Kadiri. (Supplied)

Dongola continues to believe in the power of artists’ books to harness change and as a unique form of expression that captures and responds to the spirit of the times.

“I began to question what our collective spaces could offer us as we stay apart together,” said Al-Kadiri, an artist known for his large-scale abstract paintings covering social issues around the Middle East.

“What could I, not just as an artist, but as a believer in the power of artistic connection, encourage through my peers? Art has always been exceptionally responsive to the world around us. Through it, we capture the personal, social, political, and environmental issues that we struggle to make sense of.




The project involved the creation of more than 50 hand-made and hand-stitched books. (Supplied)

“These books are an invitation to join me in thinking along the same lines, through a practice I have dedicated myself to for the past few years. I believe in the relevance of the artist’s book today, now more than ever,” he added.

Al-Kadiri pointed out that the initiative was also on a mission to put art outside of gallery walls. He was particularly inspired by American artist John Baldessari’s book “Ingres and Other Parables.” In it, Baldessari writes that “it’s difficult to put a painting in the mailbox.”

However, Baldessari, who died in January this year, had a desire to create hand-held artwork to be viewed away from galleries — something Al-Kadiri also aims to promote in the age of COVID-19.




Dongola continues to believe in the power of artists’ books to harness change and as a unique form of expression that captures and responds to the spirit of the times. (Supplied)

Much of the power of The Mailbox Project lies in the diversity of the artists taking part, working in different countries throughout the world and in different artistic mediums. They were given no artistic parameters. They were only asked to create.

“This will be a great historic witness to the times we are living,” added Albaih.

Al-Kadiri hopes to culminate the project in the future with a compilation of completed works from the artists’ books to then be published as a limited-edition book by Dongola. “We also hope to stage an exhibition of the works in the future.”

Topics: Lebanon lockdown

Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen offers insights into award-winning ‘Scales’ in virtual session

Her film won the Verona Award for “Most Innovative Film” at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. (Supplied)
Updated 03 June 2020
WAM/Arab News

Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen offers insights into award-winning ‘Scales’ in virtual session

Updated 03 June 2020
WAM/Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) has hosted Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen in its latest virtual session, during which the celebrated director talked about her cinematic works and her inspirations.

Read our full interview with Shahad Ameen here. 

The session was part of the ADIBF’s Virtual Session Series, launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, where guests present their talks remotely, allowing viewers to watch from the safety of their own homes.

This is Ameen’s first full-length narrative film. (Supplied)

Ameen kicked off the session by analyzing her latest film “Scales” (Sayidat Al Bahr), which won the Verona Award for “Most Innovative Film” at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

The fantasy film, made in the UAE, tells the story of Hayat, a young girl living in a fishing village with a tradition of sacrificing female children to mysterious sea-dwelling creatures in the surrounding ocean. When her time comes, she decides to break with tradition and forge her own path.

The film was shot in Oman. (Supplied)

The talk explored the mythological elements in the movie, which are largely inspired by the ancient Arab heritage.

During the discussion, she noted that her use of Arab mythology is meant to engage the audience and motivate them to reflect on these symbols.

A still from the film. (Supplied) 

Ameen also expressed her great hopes for the future of Arab cinema, after having seen so many distinctive Arabic screenplays that depict the reality of the Arab world with its rich culture and diverse traditions.

She further explained that the most vital element in producing a well-woven screenplay is the author’s confidence in their idea and its originality rather than attempts to recapture or imitate other cinematic works.

Topics: Shahad Ameen saudi filmmakers Scales

Latest updates

Lebanese publisher launches book project of Arab art created during lockdown
New Riyadh waste plant to banish eyesore dumping reaches construction milestone
The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine study
Lebanese money changers buy dollars at minimum 3,950 pound rate
Scientist admits Sweden could have battled virus better

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.