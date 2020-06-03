UK police arrest three more in Aya Hachem murder inquiry

You are here

In a heart-wrenching scene, Ismail Hachem and his family bid farewell to their 19-year-old daughter Aya Hachem who was killed a week ago in a shooting in Blackburn, northern England. (Firas Haidar/AN Photo)
  • Hachem was killed when shots were fired from a passing car near her home on May 17
LONDON: Three more people have been arrested by UK police over suspicion they are linked to the murder of Lebanon-born student Aya Hachem.  
Hachem was killed when shots were fired from a passing car as she was out shopping near her home in Blackburn on May 17. Police say she was not the intended target of the attack. 
A man and woman, both 32, were arrested on Tuesday, Lancashire police said. 
The man from Coventry is being held on suspicion of murder and the woman, also from the same area, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Another 28-year-old woman from Manchester was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, the police added.
Hachem, a 19-year-old law student at the University of Salford, was the “most loyal devoted daughter” who “dreamed of becoming a solicitor,” her parents said.
The latest arrests bring the total number of people arrested in this case to 17.

Family of Lockerbie bomber appeals conviction

Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Family of Lockerbie bomber appeals conviction

Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Lawyers representing the family of the Libyan man jailed for the 1988 Lockerbie bombing on Wednesday formally lodged an appeal against his conviction, after a Scottish commission ruled a miscarriage of justice may have occurred.
Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet Al-Megrahi, who died in 2012, was the only person convicted for the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which killed 243 passengers and 16 crew as it traveled from London to New York.
Eleven people on the ground in the Scottish town of Lockerbie also lost their lives in what was the biggest terrorist attack on British soil.
Libyan national Megrahi, who denied involvement, was jailed for life for mass murder by three Scottish judges at a special court sitting in the Netherlands in 2001.
Lawyer Aamer Anwar, acting for the former Libyan intelligence officer’s family, said the grounds for the family’s appeal were “substantial.”
“We have now formally lodged with the High Court of Justiciary the appeal grounds in the posthumous appeal on behalf of the late Al-Megrahi,” he said.
Megrahi’s son, Ali Al-Megrahi, called the original trial “unfair” and added: “We have faith that justice will win in the end and overturn the unlawful verdict.”
The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission reviewed the conviction and in March issued a 419-page decision, saying that “further information” provided grounds for appeal.
The commission cited an “unreasonable verdict” and “non-disclosure” in the handling of the case.
The Scottish government approved Megrahi’s release from prison on compassionate grounds in 2009 because he was suffering from prostate cancer.
He died in Libya three years later.

