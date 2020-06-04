Saudi university ranks fourth on international list of educational establishments

DHAHRAN: Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals has been ranked fourth on a global list of 100 universities granted utility patents in the United States in 2019.
The annual list is compiled by the American organizations the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. KFUPM was granted 225 patents last year according to the list, which was topped by the University of California (631), followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (355) and the University of Texas (276).
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi minister of energy and chairman of KFUPM’s board of trustees, said the achievement reflects the university’s strategic methodology in the fields of research and innovation, and is something the Kingdom can be proud of.
He also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their great support for education.
