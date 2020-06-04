You are here

  • Home
  • Memorial service held for Floyd, officers in court

Opinion

Kerry Boyd Anderson

George Floyd protests: This summer will change the US — hopefully for the better

Read article

Memorial service held for Floyd, officers in court

1 / 5
The remains of George Floyd are taken to a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP)
2 / 5
The remains of George Floyd arrive at North Central University for a memorial service on June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP)
3 / 5
Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at a press conference calling for a ban on police chokeholds in Foley Square on June 2, 2020, in New York City. (AFP)
4 / 5
Protesters attend a Black Lives Matter march in Vienna, Austria, on June 4, 2020, in solidarity with protests raging across the United States over the death of George Floyd. (AFP)
5 / 5
Protesters are arrested in the rain by New York City Police Department officers for violating curfew beside the iconic Plaza Hotel on 59th Street, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mqhfv

Updated 04 June 2020
AFP

Memorial service held for Floyd, officers in court

  • Al Sharpton: The width of the support and participation in the protests is something unlike we’ve ever seen before
  • Three of the four Minneapolis police officers who arrested Floyd on May 25 for allegedly passing a counterfeit bill made their first court appearance
Updated 04 June 2020
AFP

MINNEAPOLIS: US civil rights activist Al Sharpton led a memorial service, in Minneapolis, for George Floyd, the African-American man whose harrowing videotaped death while being arrested has unleashed sweeping nationwide protests for racial justice.
“The width of the support and participation in the protests is something unlike we’ve ever seen before,” Sharpton said on MSNBC ahead of the 1:00 p.m. Central Time (1800 GMT) service. “This is the time that we can make real change.”
Three of the four Minneapolis police officers who arrested Floyd on May 25 for allegedly passing a counterfeit bill were to make their first court appearance, meanwhile, to face charges of aiding and abetting his murder.
The fourth policeman, white officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he said “I can’t breathe,” has been charged with second-degree murder and appeared before a judge last week.
Democratic Congressman John Lewis, who marched with Martin Luther King Jr to fight segregation, echoed Sharpton’s hope that Floyd’s death and the protests could pave the way for “greater change.”
“This feels and looks so different,” the 80-year-old civil rights icon told “CBS This Morning.” “It is so much more massive and all inclusive.”
Lewis, who was brutally beaten on several occasions during the 1960s civil rights protests, condemned President Donald Trump’s threat to use military force against demonstrators.
“I think it would be a serious mistake on the part of President Trump to use the military to stop orderly, peaceful, nonviolent protests,” Lewis said. “You cannot stop, cannot stop the call of history.”
While condemning Floyd’s death, Trump has adopted a tough stance toward the protesters, saying they include many “bad people” and calling on governors to “dominate the streets.”
Trump has raised the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active duty troops to quell the protests but his own defense secretary, Mark Esper, said Wednesday that should only be a “last resort.”
And Esper’s predecessor as Pentagon chief, former general James Mattis, broke his silence since resigning from the administration to deliver a biting assessment of the president.
Mattis called Trump “the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try.”
“Instead, he tries to divide us,” the decorated Marine Corps general said.
Trump snapped back on Twitter, calling Mattis “the world’s most overrated General.”

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Another Democratic congressman, Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor at Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives earlier this year, drew a parallel between the US protests and Thursday’s 31st anniversary of the Chinese crackdown on students in Tiananmen Square.
“While we pause to remember the innocent lives lost and demand that the Chinese government reckon with its state-sanctioned violence, we must acknowledge that America’s moral authority to denounce these crimes relies upon our setting an example here at home,” Schiff said.
“But when our police attack peaceful protesters fighting for a more just society with tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bang grenades, we not only violate American values, but we also we lose our credibility when advocating for human rights and democratic freedoms abroad,” he said.
New barriers were being erected outside the White House on Thursday as the protests for racial justice and police reform entered a 10th day.
Police used batons and chemical agents to clear protesters from Lafayette Park in front of the White House on Monday and have since expanded the perimeter around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Floyd’s death has reignited long-felt anger over police killings of African-Americans and unleashed a nationwide wave of civil unrest unlike any seen in the US since King’s 1968 assassination.
The arrest of all four officers involved in Floyd’s death has been a demand of the tens of thousands of protesters who have marched in the streets of dozens of US cities, often defying curfews.
Floyd’s family, in a statement thanking protesters, called the arrests and new charges a “bittersweet moment” — and a “significant step forward on the road to justice.”
They urged Americans to continue to “raise their voices for change in peaceful ways.”
Protesters staged large in cities from New York to Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Some of the protests were marred by rioting and looting in the early days but they have been mostly peaceful since then.
Los Angeles and Washington delayed the start of their curfews by several hours Wednesday after looting and violence had subsided the previous night, while Seattle scrapped its curfew with immediate effect.
Several arrests were made in New York after groups of protesters continued to march in Manhattan and Brooklyn after the city’s 8:00 p.m. curfew had passed.
A large group also protested at the US Capitol in Washington beyond curfew.
Thousands took to the streets in Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles, where Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to redirect $250 million toward black community health and education from budgets including the police department.

Topics: George Floyd Al Sharpton John Lewis

Related

Update
World
Four police officers charged in Floyd death, one faces 2nd-degree murder count
Update photos
World
Floyd’s brother pleads for peace, Trump takes combative tone

Italy’s first Islamic burial place planned for Rome

Updated 04 June 2020
 Francesco Bongarra

Italy’s first Islamic burial place planned for Rome

  • ‘Garden of Peace’ project seeks crowdfunding from country’s 2.6m Muslims
  • An architect has prepared blueprints, featuring palm trees, fountains and obelisks amid a serene burial place
Updated 04 June 2020
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: Italy’s first Islamic cemetery may soon be built on a green space in Tragliatella, a few kilometers north of Rome.

The burial place — to be built on a 400 hectare area near the border between Fiumicino, close to the international airport, and the city of Bracciano —  will be the first cemetery dedicated to Muslims in a country where Islam is the second-largest religion.

Bachcu Dhuumcatu, president of the Dhuumcatu Bengali community association in Rome, told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the cemetery could hold up to 16,000 plots.

“We will call it the ‘Garden of Peace’,” he said.

“The cemetery will allow second and third-generation Muslims living in Italy to avoid going through what we are forced to, facing a situation that became even more difficult with the coronavirus pandemic.”

The site of the proposed cemetery is valued at €7 million ($7.8 million) and is yet to be purchased. However, an architect has already prepared blueprints for the project, featuring palm trees, fountains and obelisks amid a serene burial place.

A Qur’anic school, sports center and space for halal slaughter have also been proposed for the site.

Finding a suitable location for the Islamic cemetery has been far from easy, however.

“At the beginning we had intensive talks with the Rome City Council, but we could not find (an agreement) on a possible location,” Dhuumcatu said.

Rome’s Municipal Cimitero is one of only 58 cemeteries in Italy available for Islamic burials. However, it is too small to meet demand and all its spaces are full.

If the Tragliatella project gets the green light, the new Islamic cemetery will provide a solution for the central Italian region, home to large numbers of Muslims.

“We had looked for a space in Guidonia, another large town not far from Rome. But even there we could not find a suitable place for our cemetery,” Dhuumcatu said.

“We finally came to the Tragliatella option a few months ago. We were about to start talks with the Fiumicino authorities, but the coronavirus emergency began and the discussions had to stop,” he said.

Under Italian law, the land must be bought by the Islamic community and then donated to the Fiumicino municipality as part of an agreement that allows it to be transformed into a cemetery.

“If we succeed, we can finally be buried facing Makkah and with the coffin carried by eight people — all things that have not always been guaranteed to us so far,” Dhuumcatu said.

Only 58 of Italy’s 8,000 municipalities have dedicated spaces for Muslims inside their cemeteries.

However, even when space is available, it is limited and often fails to meet demand, which increased dramatically in the first half of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The result was a shortage of Muslim burial spots.

Rome’s Bengali association, with about 35,000 members, has appealed for crowdfunding from all 2.6 million Muslims living in Italy since it wants the cemetery to be open to all nationalities.

“The first donations are coming in. We will make it,” Dhuumcatu said.

However, Italy’s right-wing League party has voiced its opposition to the Tragliatella project.

“Muslims try to use cemeteries to establish their customs in areas without consulting the local population. We are against this,” said Sen. William De Vecchis.

Antonio Decaro, mayor of Bari and president of the National Association of Italian Communes, told Arab News: “I fully understand the cemetery’s appeal to Muslim citizens. I think the time has come to find solutions.”

Topics: Italy Muslims cemetery

Related

Special
World
Italy’s Muslims call for more Islamic cemeteries in wake of virus
Special
World
Muslims in Italy follow rules while celebrating Eid Al-Fitr

Latest updates

Israel’s annexation plans expected to spur new violence in West Bank
Israel slaps four-month ban on Al-Aqsa Mosque cleric
Saudi ministry targets face mask price violations
Saudi kids sketch out ‘evil’ virus
Tokyo weighs scaled-back Olympics, says governor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.