Role of Northern Borders Region NGOs in fight against COVID-19 tackled in virtual meeting

Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, Northern Borders Region governor, presiding over a virtual meeting of nongovernmental organizations on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 04 June 2020
ARAR: Northern Borders Region Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan on Thursday chaired a virtual council meeting of nongovernmental organizations, or NGOs, in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The video conference reviewed the council’s work during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and the achievements of charity bodies in supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to help citizens, needy families and groups affected by virus precautionary measures, along with ensuring safe labor environments and providing necessary living requirements.

The council discussed future plans for the development of charitable organizations, cooperative societies, and professional associations and how to overcome challenges and achieve goals through strategic planning.

During the meeting, delegates spoke about mechanisms to establish organizations based on development needs in cooperation with the council and branches of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Members agreed on a proposal to hold an information meeting with nonprofit sector organizations in the region to highlight the council’s role, and to organize field visits to all regional groups in conjunction with improving the council’s advisory and collaborative capacities.

Prince Faisal urged charity workers and organizations to link up with the council in helping to provide special community-based and developmental services in the region, and build a development model for charitable organizations in line with the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, such as increasing the nonprofit sector’s gross domestic product contributions to 5 percent.

He also noted the need to improve civil work in the region by applying best practices, efficient administrative and governance systems, and achieving financial sustainability in order to develop long-term strategic plans.

