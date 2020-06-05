You are here

  • Home
  • Australia moves to ban anti-racism protest citing virus

Australia moves to ban anti-racism protest citing virus

Aboriginal elder Latona Dungay (C), whose son David Dungay died in a Sydney prison in 2015, speaks outside the Supreme Court in Sydney on June 5, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
AFP

Australia moves to ban anti-racism protest citing virus

  • Australia has detected a sustained drop in the number of COVID-19 cases
  • Civil rights protests shaking the United States have resonated with many in Australia
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Australian police on Friday moved to ban a Black Lives Matter protest planned in Sydney, citing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Around 10,000 people are expected to march in Sydney on Saturday to express solidarity with US protesters and demand an end to frequent Aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia.
On the eve of the protest, the police — backed by prominent local conservatives — launched legal action to ban the rally on health grounds.
Australia has detected a sustained drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, but social distancing rules remain in force and mass gatherings are not permitted.
The New South Wales Supreme Court was asked to declare the protest illegal.
“We have commenced legal action on the basis that we don’t believe the protest can be conducted in a safe way,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.
Civil rights protests shaking the United States have resonated with many in Australia — a country that also wrestles with the legacy of a racist past.
Several protests have already taken place across Australia and the planned march in Sydney is one among several due to take place on Saturday.
Organizers hope to highlight the high levels of imprisonment for First Nations Australians and the large number of indigenous deaths in custody — more than 400 in the last three decades.
The legal action was a U-turn for the police — who initially granted the Sydney event the green light — and follows heavy criticism of the protest in the country’s conservative media.
Organizers were determined to go ahead, using a groundswell of public opinion to press for long-stalled reforms.
“Tomorrow, we are going to march if they like it or not, because this is our land and nothing is going to stop any of us,” said Latona Dungay, whose son David died in prison in 2015.
Green party parliamentarian David Shoebridge attacked the move as heavyhanded, calling for police to take a more nuanced approach.
“This is not what’s needed. This needs cooperation and understanding, not force,” Shoebridge said.
Protesters in Melbourne were similarly warned they could face fines for attending a rally in the city, with authorities urging people to stay home.
Earlier on Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered in the nation’s capital Canberra even as Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged people to stay home.
“Let’s find a better way and another way to express these sentiments rather than putting your own health at risk,” Morrison said.
He admitted there was more to be done to address indigenous inequality but continued to reject parallels with the United States.
“Australia is not other places, so let’s deal with this as Australians and not appropriate what’s happening in other countries to our country at this time.”

In Haiti, disbelief and rumors lead to virus deaths

Updated 9 min 5 sec ago
AFP

In Haiti, disbelief and rumors lead to virus deaths

  • Medical personnel are baffled by the unwillingness of many Haitians to take the pandemic seriously
  • Those who are ill and relatives of those who have died refuse to believe that they are susceptible to getting sick
Updated 9 min 5 sec ago
AFP

CITE SOLEIL, Haiti: On paper, Haiti so far has everything it needs to battle the coronavirus crisis — unoccupied hospital beds, medical staff and supplies.
But in reality, the population’s skepticism about whether the contagion even exists has led to a quickly mounting death toll.
“The illness is real. Many of our citizens are experiencing respiratory symptoms and other tell-tale signs,” said Erneau Mondesir, a doctor who works in impoverished Cite Soleil.
“It’s really important for them to believe this disease exists.”
And yet, despite the hundreds of thousands of deaths around the world, medical personnel are baffled by the unwillingness of many Haitians to take the pandemic seriously.
The first cases were detected in Haiti two months ago. In recent days, an increasing number of people are reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
They insist they have a “bit of a fever” or a “mild illness” — but people are dying in and around the capital Port-au-Prince.
Those who are ill and relatives of those who have died refuse to believe that they are susceptible to getting sick.
Instead of seeking medical attention, some are relying on tea-based home remedies.
Mondesir works at a hospital in Cite Soleil — located just outside the capital — opened by Doctors without Borders (MSF). The 45-bed facility is restricted to coronavirus patients.
Two weeks after it opened, more and more people are being admitted. But there is still room for more.

“Today, one thing is clear: there are many people who stayed at home too long and then came to the hospital,” explained Mondesir, the medical director for the MSF project.
“That means treating them will not be as effective at the outset,” he added, before donning all of the necessary protective gear.
In the intensive care unit, oxygen machines hum and heart monitors beep — the repetitive rhythm of the otherwise calm room.
Doctors and nurses, their names scrawled in marker on their disposable gowns, regularly check on their patients. For now, only three of 10 beds are in use.
“These are the patients in critical condition. They arrive in a coma, and with complications,” said Antonio Plessy, another doctor in the unit. Behind him, an elderly man lies unconscious.
“We’re trying everything: giving them high levels of oxygen, anticoagulants, antibiotics... We’re doing everything until they breathe their last breath,” said the anesthesiologist.
According to the latest data, published late Wednesday, there have been 50 virus-related deaths in Haiti, out of 2,640 confirmed cases.
But even the national crisis management committee acknowledges that the real figures are higher, given the relatively small number of tests conducted so far.
In a country where so many rely on the informal economy to get by, lockdown measures have been impossible to impose, and social distancing in crowded markets is a pipe dream.
Even getting people to wear a mask properly — technically required in public spaces since May 11 — is a challenge. Medical experts are certain that an uptick in infections is coming.
“If we can’t limit the spread of this pathogen now, we can at least try to limit the damage,” said Mondesir, adding that he wishes contact tracing were a viable possibility.
“It usually takes a week or two from the time that symptoms first appear for patients to show up at the hospital,” he noted.
“It’s very hard to trace all the people these patients have been in contact with, beyond those who live with them.”


Jonel Cadet, 25, only found out he had coronavirus because he had a motorcycle accident and broke his leg.
“I developed a bit of a fever when I was in the hospital. It dropped quickly, but then they put something in my nose and then my throat, and then they told me I was infected,” he said.
Before he ended up in the hospital, he was among the skeptics. He even had to convince his relatives to let him seek treatment at the MSF facility.
“I didn’t believe it, and I even said the president was talking nonsense,” he said with a laugh.
“It was only by coming here that I really started to believe, because I saw people who were much worse off.”
Beyond the general skepticism that reigns in Haiti, there are also those who believe a rumor that any treatment involving a needle in a coronavirus treatment center will be deadly.
“My brother thought they would kill me at the hospital,” said Cadet, who has now recovered after two weeks of inpatient care.
“I told him God would decide. But no, it has to be said — no one kills people at hospitals.”
Cadet advises his countrymen to “wear masks, and then there you go, no corona.”
His broken leg is now healing in an exterior metal brace, and he is eagerly awaiting a return to a “normal” hospital as it heals.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus strands merchant ship crews at sea for months
Middle-East
UAE confirms 659 new coronavirus cases

Latest updates

Australia moves to ban anti-racism protest citing virus
In Haiti, disbelief and rumors lead to virus deaths
Russia says OPEC+ meeting to be held on Saturday
Syrian court orders Syriatel placed under judicial custody
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak to learn fate in 1MDB trial next month

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.