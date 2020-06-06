Philippines confirms 7 new coronavirus deaths, 714 more cases

You are here

A restaurant staff stands near mannequins that simulate seating arrangements at restaurant in a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020. (AFP)
  • Total deaths had increased to 994, while confirmed cases had reached 21,340
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 714 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 994, while confirmed cases had reached 21,340.

Pakistan reports 97 more coronavirus deaths

  • Pakistan’s overall coronavirus fatalities have jumped to 1,935
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 97 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the highest 24-hour increase to its fatalities, as authorities urged volunteers to motivate people to adhere to social distancing regulations to contain the spread of the virus.
According to Usman Dar, who heads the “Corona Relief Tiger Force,” about 1 million volunteers have signed up recently in response to the government’s call to help the country’s most vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak.
He told reporters that 165,348 volunteers are currently assisting authorities to contain the spread of the virus.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the volunteers will also be used to deliver food and medicine to needy and poor people if needed.
Pakistan also reported 4,734 new virus cases, raising its overall infections to 93,983.
With the latest 97 virus-related deaths, Pakistan’s overall fatalities have jumped to 1,935.

