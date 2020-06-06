MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 714 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 994, while confirmed cases had reached 21,340.
Philippines confirms 7 new coronavirus deaths, 714 more cases
