China defends COVID-19 response in new report

Xu Lin, vice head of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, holds a copy of the white paper about China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a State Council Information Office (SCIO) briefing in Beijing, China June 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 07 June 2020
  • An Associated Press investigation found that government labs sat on releasing the genetic map of the virus for more than a week in January
BEIJING: Senior Chinese officials, releasing a lengthy report on the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, defended their government’s actions and said that China provided information in a timely and transparent manner.
National Health Commission Chairman Ma Xiaowei said Sunday that a recent news media report that the Chinese government didn’t initially share the genome sequence for the virus “seriously goes against the facts.”
An Associated Press investigation found that government labs sat on releasing the genetic map of the virus for more than a week in January, delaying its identification in a third country and the sharing of information needed to develop tests, drugs and a vaccine.
Ma did not address the specific findings in the AP report, but said there were many unknowns in the early stage of the outbreak and that it took time to gather evidence and figure out the characteristics of the new virus.
“The Chinese government did not delay or cover up anything,” he said. “Instead, we have immediately reported virus data and relevant information about the epidemic to the international community and made an important contribution to the prevention and control of the epidemic around the world.”
He ticked off a series of government actions from a detailed timeline in the government report, which ran to 66 pages in the English version.
The report lauded China’s success in reducing the daily increase in new cases to single digits within about two months and the “decisive victory ... in the battle to defend Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan” in about three months.
Wuhan, where the first cases of the new virus were detected late last year, was the hardest hit part of China in the outbreak. The city and soon after much of Hubei province were locked down for more than two months to stop the spread of the virus to the rest of the country.

British places of worship to reopen for individual prayer on June 15

LONDON: The UK government said Sunday it will reopen places of worship for individual prayer on June 15 as it reportedly looks to speed up easing measures in order to save jobs.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said services and worship groups will still be banned for the time being due to concern that the new coronavirus spreads more quickly in enclosed spaces.
“People of all faiths have shown enormous patience and forbearance, unable to mark Easter, Passover, Ramadan or Vaisakhi with friends and family in the traditional way,” Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said in a statement.
“We are now able to move forward with a limited but important return to houses of worship.”
Britain’s official COVID-19 death toll of 40,465 is second only to that of the United States.
But cases across Europe have fallen off sharply and Britain is now cautiously proceeding with partial school reopenings and the resumption of basic business activity that ended when the country shut down on March 23.
The UK government also intends to reopen all stores on June 15 and then push ahead with a reported plan to return to something resembling the old way of life in July.
Johnson has had to weather intense criticism for his handling of the health crisis in the past month.
Critics say Britain had ample time to take the appropriate precautions — such as shutting down retail and closing schools — after seeing the disease spread from China to Italy and other parts of Europe at the start of the year.
“We should have gone into lockdown earlier,” the government’s scientific advisory group member John Edmunds told the BBC.
“I think it would have been very hard to pull the trigger at that point but I wish we had — I wish we had gone into lockdown earlier,” the scientist said.
“I think that has cost a lot of lives unfortunately.”
The government is now coming under attack for starting to lift the restrictions too quickly.
The average reinfection rate in some northwestern and southwestern parts of Britain is still perilously close to the 1.0 figure above which the virus begins to spread.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock argued that the government was proceeding with abundant caution because it was wary of the dire economic effects of a second lockdown.
“The worst thing for the economy would be a second spike,” he told Sky News.
Hancock dismissed reports of a raging policy clash between pro-business government ministers and more health conscious scientific advisers.
“I care deeply about getting the economy going and the best way to get the economy going is to ensure that we get the number of new infections right down,” he said.
The Sunday Times said Johnson signed off on a sped-up scheduled after being told Friday that a failure to reopen the hospitality sector by the summer could cost 3.5 million jobs.
The newspaper added that Johnson wanted the government to cut social distancing guidelines from two meters to one “if scientific evidence can be found to justify the move.”
“It’s right that the emphasis has shifted to the economic side and a return to normal life,” an unnamed cabinet minister told the paper.
“Boris wants us back to normal, or as near to it as possible before the summer,” another unnamed source told The Sunday Times.

