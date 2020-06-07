Indonesia reports 672 coronavirus cases, 50 deaths

You are here

Local community health center workers assemble face shields in the off time to be distributed to co-workers as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, June 4, 2020. (AP)
  • There were also 50 deaths, taking the total to 1,851
Indonesia on Sunday reported 672 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 31,186, said a health ministry official.
There were also 50 deaths, taking the total to 1,851, while 10,498 people have recovered, the official, Achmad Yurianto, said.

India sees 10,000 new coronavirus cases ahead of reopenings

Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
AP

India sees 10,000 new coronavirus cases ahead of reopenings

  • New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are among India’s worst-hit cities
  • India has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen
Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, another single-day high for the country that comes a day before it reopens shopping malls, hotels and religious venues after a 10-week lockdown.
India has now surpassed Spain as the fifth hardest-hit country, with more than 247,000 confirmed cases of the virus, including nearly 7,000 deaths.
New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are among India’s worst-hit cities. Six of the country’s 28 states account for 73% of the total cases.
India has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. E-commerce companies have started to deliver goods, including those considered nonessential, to places outside containment zones.

