Libya’s NOC confirms production resumed at southern Sharara oilfield

A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya. (File/Reuters)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

  • Production at Sharara restarted after lengthy negotiations by the NOC
CAIRO/BENGHAZI: Two major oilfields in southwestern Libya have reopened after months of a blockade that shut off most of the country’s crude production, costing billions of dollars in lost revenue.
The state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed on Sunday that some production had resumed at the 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) Sharara oilfield, shut for more than four months.
Two engineers at the field told Reuters on Saturday that production was gradually restarting.
El Feel, a field linked to Sharara, reopened on Sunday, an engineer there told Reuters. There was no immediate confirmation from the NOC regarding the field, which previously produced 70,000 bpd.
NOC said in a statement that production at Sharara had restarted “after lengthy negotiations ... to reopen the Hamada valve, which had been illegally closed last January” but did give further details.
The valve, on the pipeline running from Sharara to the northern oil terminal of Zawiya, was reopened on Friday and crude flowing from Sharara reached the terminal in the early hours of Sunday, the Petroleum Facilities Guard said.
Meanwhile, the US embassy in Libya welcomed the NOC announcement “as a significant step forward as the NOC fulfills its crucial and apolitical mandate to promote the interests of all Libyans.
“Now is the time for all responsible parties to reject attempts to militarize the energy sector & subjugate critical infrastructure to foreign interests,” the embassy said in a statement.

Production at Sharara will start at 30,000 bpd and output is expected to return to full capacity within 90 days, NOC said.
Sharara is operated by NOC in a joint venture with Spain’s Repsol, France’s Total, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor. NOC declared force majeure on loadings from the field in January.
El Feel is operated by the NOC and Italy’s Eni.
The 142-day oil blockade resulted in losses of about $5.3 billion, NOC said.
Oil revenues in the first five months of 2020 were 2.102 billion Libyan dinars ($1.49 billion), the Central Bank of Libya said in a statement on Sunday, compared with revenues of 14.348 billion dinars in the first half of 2019. ($1 = 1.4061 Libyan dinars)
(With Reuters)

 

UN says ‘encouraged’ by Libyan calls to resume peace talks

  • The peace talks come after a year of fighting over the capital Tripoli that has drawn international involvement
CAIRO: The United Nations on Sunday said it was encouraged by calls to resume talks on ending the conflict in Libya, a day after Egypt announced a unilateral peace initiative supported by the eastern Libyan camp.
The UN support mission in Libya said the fighting over the capital, Tripoli, for more than a year “has proven, beyond any doubt, that any war among Libyans is a losing war.”
The statement urged Libyan parties to “engage swiftly and constructively” in the UN-brokered military talks aimed at reaching a lasting cease-fire agreement, “accompanied by firm implementation of and respect for the recently renewed UN Arms Embargo on Libya.”
The UN said more than 16,000 Libyans were displaced in recent days by the latest bout of fighting in the capital and the town of Tarhouna, which lies 72 kilometers (45 miles) southeast.
Oil-rich Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a civil war toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, who was later killed.
Last year, the commander of the eastern Libyan forces, Khalifa Haftar, launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from the UN-supported but weak government there. After months of stalemate, the clashes intensified as foreign backers of both sides increasingly intervened.
Egypt’s initiative to end the fighting came on the heels of major losses by Haftar’s forces in western Libya in recent weeks.
Libyan Crimes Watch, a UK-based rights group monitoring the Libyan war, said Turkish drone strikes by Tripoli-allied forces hit vehicles carrying fleeing residents of the town of Tarhouna on Saturday, killing at least 10 civilians including two children and wounding another.
A spokesman for the Tripoli-allied forces did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday announced his initiative to end the civil war, saying the road map includes a cease-fire starting Monday and is meant to pave the way for elections in the North African country.
Haftar is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia. The Tripoli-allied militias are aided by Turkey, Qatar and Italy.
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte spoke by phone Sunday with the Egyptian president. Conte’s office said the conversation centered on “regional stability, with particular attention to the need for a rapid cease-fire and a return to the negotiating table in Libya.”
There was no comment on the Egyptian initiative from either the UN-supported government in Tripoli or its foreign backers.
Nevertheless, the UN support mission in Libya said it was encouraged by the recent calls to resume talks.
“The Mission, as ever, stands ready to convene a fully inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process,” it said.

