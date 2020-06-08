You are here

Malaysia set to reopen nearly all economic activities

Shoppers wearing face masks walk through a shopping mall in downtown Kuala Lumpur on Sunday as the country eases most restrictions. (AP)
Reuters

  • Government to ease restrictions in phases with health guidelines
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Sunday said it would reopen nearly all economic activity and allow interstate travel starting June 10, lifting coronavirus restrictions imposed nearly three months ago as it moves to revive an economy battered by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced in a televised address the novel coranvirus outbreak was “successfully” under control and Malaysia would begin a new recovery phase until Aug. 31.

“I am aware the government cannot control your lives forever to control the virus,” Yassin said.

The government will ease restrictions on social, education and religious activities in phases with health guidelines in place, and businesses will be allowed to return to normal operating hours.

Yassin encouraged domestic holidays as travel between states will be allowed, but said international borders will remain closed.

Entertainment centers such as theme parks and night clubs, sports that involve close contact and events involving a large gathering of people will also not be allowed.

Malaysia had gradually reopened businesses over the past month with social distancing protocols, after shuttering all nonessential businesses and schools, banning public gatherings and restricting travel on March 18.

The pace of new coronavirus infections in the country, which in March was among the highest in Southeast Asia, has slowed in recent weeks.

Known infections were at 8,303, with a total death of 117 as of Saturday.

“Health ministry statistics showed that the rate of infection among local residents is lowering and under control,” Yassin said.

“We wil enter a normalization phase from August 31 onwards until a vaccine is found,” he added.

Malaysia’s fiscal deficit will nearly double to about 6 percent of annual economic output this year because of the government’s recent efforts to revive the economy, the finance minister told Reuters on Saturday.

Southeast Asia’s third-biggest economy has announced incentives worth 295 billion ringgit ($69 billion) to soften the impact of the pandemic, with the government vowing to directly inject 45 billion ringgit of that into the economy.

Topics: Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Coronaviirus

Zynn brings Chinese video app to US

Zynn brings Chinese video app to US

  • Zynn, a product of China’s No. 2 video app maker Kuaishou
BEIJING: Chinese short video app makers have taken their rivalry overseas, with TikTok facing stiff competition from a newcomer that has surged in popularity abroad — by paying users to keep scrolling.

Zynn, a product of China’s No. 2 video app maker Kuaishou, launched in May and became the most popular free app in the US Apple App Store just a month later.

With Zynn, Kuaishou is trying to dethrone TikTok, the app by its Beijing-based competitor Bytedance that has become a worldwide sensation.

Zynn’s interface is a near-clone of TikTok, allowing users to view a continuous feed of short videos featuring other users dancing or performing stunts to upbeat music.

But unlike TikTok, Zynn promises more than just entertainment.

Zynn, which is not available in China, rewards users in the US and Canada with cash when they invite friends to download the app — up to $20 per invite, depending on how active the friend is on the app.

Users also earn points for simply watching videos, which can then be converted into cash.

Zynn’s model is familiar to users in China, where startups have thrown millions of yuan in gifts and cash at users in order to grab a larger share of the market than competitors offering nearly identical services.

Nasdaq-listed news aggregator Qutoutiao was among the first apps to offer users cash rewards in what it calls “loyalty programs” that “cost-effectively acquire new users.”

“It requires people who are sensitive to small financial incentives of which there are plenty in China’s vast inland rural areas,” Shanghai-based mobile technology expert Matthew Brennan told AFP.

Kuaishou is taking a gamble in exporting its model to North America, where few apps have managed to build long-term audiences by paying people to use them.

Success will depend on whether the main attraction of the app is the money up for grabs, or whether payment is “merely a secondary ‘side benefit’ to using Zynn,” Rui Ma, a tech adviser and host of the Tech Buzz China podcast, told AFP.

Most online reviews of Zynn are focused on the cash reward system, with reviewers either complaining about being unable to withdraw their winnings or grateful for the amounts they’ve made off the app.

Kuaishou has chosen a “smart” time for Zynn’s debut, with many young people stuck at home because of COVID-19, and with the summer holidays approaching, said Man-Chung Cheung, an analyst at Insider Intelligence.

But in the long run, retaining users will depend on Zynn’s “ability to attract top content creators, talent and brands to share videos,” Cheung told AFP.

Kuaishou will also have to contend with rising China-US tensions, which have already put rival TikTok and other Chinese tech companies under increased scrutiny from the US government.

US officials have warned that TikTok, which has denied any ties with the Chinese government, could become another tool exploited by Chinese intelligence services.

Zynn has sought to downplay its Chinese origins, with its website offering little information about its background and giving an address in Palo Alto, California.

Zynn spokesman Rocky Zhang confirmed that Kuaishou is behind the upstart app.

“Zynn is a product only for the US, and we launched Zynn for the US,” he told AFP.

Zhang said Zynn plans to continue paying users in the long term, but will shift toward rewarding “content creators” in the future, while generating revenue through advertising.

Topics: Zynn China

