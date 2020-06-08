World reaches 400,000 virus deaths even after Brazil stops publishing updates

You are here

Pope Francis, addressing Catholics in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic began, waves during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican. (AFP)
A protester takes part in a demonstration against racism and against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 7, 2020 amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP / Carl DE SOUZA)
  • At least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University
  • Pope Francis to world leaders: “Be careful, don’t cry victory, don’t cry victory too soon.”
BARCELONA, Spain: The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections in the hard-hit South American country.
Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose aggregated tally has become the main worldwide reference for monitoring the disease. Its running counter says United States leads the world with nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths. Europe as a whole has recorded more than 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.
Health experts, however, believe that the John Hopkins tally falls short of showing the true tragedy of the pandemic.
Many governments have struggled to produce statistics that can reasonably be considered as true indicators of the pandemic given the scarcity of diagnostic tests especially in the first phase of the crisis. Authorities in Italy and Spain, with over 60,000 combined deaths, have acknowledged that their death count is larger than the story the numbers tell.
Brazil’s government has stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections; critics say it’s an attempt to hide the true toll of the disease.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went as far as to tweet on Saturday that his country’s disease totals are “not representative” of Brazil’s current situation, insinuating that the numbers were actually overestimating the spread of the virus.
Critics of Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly clashed with health experts over the seriousness of the disease and has threatened to take Brazil out of the World Health Organization, said the decision was a maneuver by the hardman-style leader to hide the depths of crisis.

Brazil’s last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the US and Britain. It reported nearly 615,000 infections, putting it second behind the US
After Bolsonaro stoked his clash with health experts, Pope Francis cautioned people in countries emerging from lockdown to keep following authorities’ rules on social distancing, hygiene and limits on movement.
“Be careful, don’t cry victory, don’t cry victory too soon,” Francis said. “Follow the rules. They are rules that help us to avoid the virus getting ahead” again.
The Argentine-born pontiff has also expressed dismay that the virus is still claiming many lives, especially in Latin America.
Francis was clearly delighted to see several hundred people gathered below his window in St. Peter’s Square on Sundays for the pope’s noon blessing after Italy eased its restrictions on public gatherings.
Many counties like the US and Britain insist that they can ease restrictions before having stalled their outbreaks.
In the US, the virus churns on underneath the unrest provoked by the death of George Floyd and increasingly directed at President Donald Trump’s handling of the protests.
On Sunday, the UK revealed that places of worship can reopen from June 15 — but only for private prayer.
Worries have surfaced over the past couple of weeks that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is easing the restrictions too soon, with new infections potentially still running at 8,000 a day. As things stands, nonessential shops, including department stores, are due to reopen on June 15.

Professor John Edmunds, who attends meetings of the British government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said the epidemic “is definitely not all over” and that there is an “awful long way to go.”
On Sunday, the UK government reported another 77 people died after contracting the virus, the lowest daily increase since the lockdown began on March 23. However, the increase is being treated with caution as throughout the pandemic, the increases reported on Sunday have been artificially depressed as a result of weekend reporting lag effects.
In France, the government announced that from Tuesday, it will ease restrictions limiting travel from the French mainland to overseas territories in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean.
Spain is preparing to take another step forward in the scaling back of its containment with Madrid and Barcelona opening the interiors of restaurants with reduced seating on Monday.
In Turkey, Istanbul residents flocked to the city’s shores and parks on the first weekend with no lockdown, prompting a reprimand from the health minister.
Russia remained troubling, with nearly 9,000 new cases over the past day, roughly in line with numbers reported over the past week.
Pakistan is pushing toward 100,000 confirmed infections as medical professionals plead for more controls and greater enforcement of social distancing directives. But Prime Minister Imran Khan said a full shutdown would devastate a failing economy.
India confirmed 9,971 new coronavirus cases in another biggest single-day spike, a day before it prepares to reopen shopping malls, hotels and religious places after a 10-week lockdown.
China has reported its first non-imported case in two weeks, an infected person on the island of Hainan off the southern coast.

Topics: Coronavirus JOHN HOPKINS UNIVERSITY

Former top Republican General Powell endorses Democrat Biden for president

In this file photo former US Secretary of State Colin Powell listens during a ceremony to break ground on the US Diplomacy Center at the US State Department in Washington, DC, September 3, 2014. (AFP)
Former top Republican General Powell endorses Democrat Biden for president

  • Trump’s former defense secretary, retired General Jim Mattis, last week denounced what he called Trump’s “deliberate” efforts to divide the country
WASHINGTON: Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joining a growing chorus of Republicans and military leaders criticizing Republican President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests.
Powell, a Republican who led the US military during the 1991 Gulf War in Iraq under President George H.W. Bush and later headed the State Department under President George W. Bush, said Trump “lies all the time,” has “drifted away” from the US Constitution and poses a danger to American democracy.
“I cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell, who did not vote for the Republican president in 2016, told CNN. Trump responded by calling Powell a “real stiff” on Twitter.
The criticism comes as the nation faces a trio of crises: widespread protests over police violence against black men and women, the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp economic downturn. It is rare for Republicans to criticize Trump directly, and more so for members of the military establishment, who typically stay out of politics.
Trump’s former defense secretary, retired General Jim Mattis, last week denounced what he called Trump’s “deliberate” efforts to divide the country. Former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairmen Michael Mullen and Martin Dempsey have also criticized Trump’s handling of the unrest.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said last week that she was “struggling” with whether to support Trump’s reelection, while Republican Senator Mitt Romney praised Mattis’ words.
The New York Times reported on Saturday that George W. Bush would not vote for Trump, citing sources close to the only living Republican former president.
Many of the Republicans now criticizing Trump also did not vote for him in 2016.
Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, said in a statement, “President Trump has record support within the Republican Party, however the adoration of the liberal Beltway media is alluring and powerfully attractive to some DC insiders.”
Since winning the White House, Trump has secured an iron grip on Republican loyalty. Many former critics, such as Senator Lindsay Graham, have become ardent backers.

CONCERNED REPUBLICANS
Several Republican groups have formed to oppose Trump’s reelection, including a super PAC, the Lincoln Project, and a new initiative called Republican Voters Against Trump, which last week kicked off a $10 million digital ad campaign.
“There are legions of privately concerned Republicans in Washington,” said Tim Miller, who advised Republican Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign and helped launch Republicans Voting Against Trump.
“That doesn’t do a whole lot for me. If you’re not willing to say it, you may as well put on the red hat,” he added, referring to Trump’s signature campaign baseball cap.
Powell said he would vote for Biden, going a step further than some other Republicans who have said they do not support Trump but have not backed his Democratic rival.
“I haven’t voted for him, so I’m not going to start now, but that’s a different question from actively supporting Biden,” said Mark Sanford, the former Republican South Carolina governor who mounted a brief primary challenge to Trump last year.
The public denunciations from figures including Powell and Murkowski could sway more Republicans, Sanford said.
“When these dominoes start to fall, they can fall a lot faster than people think,” he said.

Topics: Colin Powell

