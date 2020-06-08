Saudi Arabia records more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,369 new COVID-19 infections and 34 more deaths, the health ministry said on Monday.

Of the new cases, 746 were recorded in Riyadh, 577 in Jeddah and 376 in Makkah. The recent numbers increase the total of number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases in the Kingdom to 105,283.

It also announced that 1,707 more patients had recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who have recovered in the Kingdom to 74,524.

A total of 746 people have died in total from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.