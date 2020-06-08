Saudi Arabia records more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths

You are here

A mask-clad labourer stands outside his workplace in the Saudi capital Riyadh on June 6, 2020, as lockdown measures are eased amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Arab News

  • 1,707 more patients had recovered from the virus
  • A total of 746 people have died in total from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,369 new COVID-19 infections and 34 more deaths, the health ministry said on Monday. 

Of the new cases, 746 were recorded in Riyadh, 577 in Jeddah and 376 in Makkah. The recent numbers increase the total of number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases in the Kingdom to 105,283.

It also announced that 1,707  more patients had recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who have recovered in the Kingdom to 74,524. 

A total of 746 people have died in total from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Updated 08 June 2020
SPA

Saudi minister, US envoy discuss efforts to fight COVID-19

  • They discussed bilateral relations, regional and international issues of common interest
Updated 08 June 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received US Ambassador to the Kingdom John Abizaid at his office in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting they discussed bilateral relations, regional and international issues of common interest, and efforts by the two countries to confront the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also on Sunday, Al-Jubeir met by video call the ambassadors of EU countries accredited to the Kingdom.

During the meeting they reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the Kingdom and the EU, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, including the coronavirus pandemic, and the efforts made to address these.

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a call on Sunday to his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

Prince Faisal congratulated Hussein on his appointment as foreign minister in the new Iraqi government, wishing him success in his new duties, and said that he was looking forward to working with him to enhance the bonds of friendship, brotherhood and existing cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them to achieve the interests of the two countries.

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir US Ambassador John Abizaid COVID-19

