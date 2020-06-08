You are here

Saudi Arabia urges OPEC+ members to fulfil oil production cut commitments

Prince Abdul Aziz said producers who have failed to make the agreement will have to make up the cuts in July, August and September. (SPA/File)
Frank Kane

  • OPEC, Russia and other producers agreed on Saturday to extend production cuts of 9.6 million barrels per day
  • Prince Abdul Aziz: 'There is no room for lack of conformity in the agreement'
DUBAI: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, sent a strong message on Monday of the Kingdom’s determination to rebalance global oil markets after the successful weekend agreement by members of the OPEC+ alliance.

“First and foremost, our purpose is to ensure the stability of the markets,” he told journalists at the first ever “virtual” press conference of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, led by Russia.

But he warned that the progress already achieved in stabilizing oil supply and prices depended on all members of OPEC+ fulfilling their commitments to the cuts of 9.6 million barrels per day agreed in April and extended until August by the weekend meeting.

“There is no room for lack of conformity in the agreement. Producers who have failed to make the agreement will have to make up the cuts in July, August and September. There is no stomach for laxity,” he added.

Iraq and Nigeria were the two main culprits in non-compliance, with Kazakhstan and Angola also selling more oil than they had agreed.

Prince Abdulaziz said that process towards hitting the new output levels would be strictly monitored by monthly meetings of OPEC+ energy ministers.

Updated 08 June 2020
AP

BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic

Updated 08 June 2020
AP

LONDON: Energy company BP said Monday that its global workforce will be trimmed by 10,000 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the oil and gas industry.
Chief Executive Bernard Looney said that the roles will be office-based and come mostly this year. The company’s current global workforce is 70,000.
The changes are expected to significantly impact senior levels, cutting the number of group leaders by a third. The company said it will make the senior structure flatter.
The job cuts come amid a time of tremendous change for BP. The energy producer has said it wants to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions from its operations and the oil and gas it sells to customers by 2050, an ambitious target born out of pressure to help combat climate change and keep making money.
The global energy industry has meanwhile been hit hard by the pandemic as the widespread limits on business, travel and public life reduced the need for oil, gas and other fuels. Supply was also particularly high when the outbreak began, creating a perfect storm for the industry. With storage facilities filling up, the U.S. price of oil went below zero in April for the first time ever.
The U.S. contract for oil began the year at over $60 a barrel, collapsed to below -$37 in April and recovered to about $39 a barrel as of Monday.

