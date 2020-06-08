You are here

  US recession started in February, ending 128-month expansion

US recession started in February, ending 128-month expansion

Commuters arrive at Grand Central Station with Metro-North during morning rush hour on June 8, 2020, in New York City. (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2020
AFP

US recession started in February, ending 128-month expansion

  • Government data shows the US economy contracted by 4.8 percent in the first quarter
  • Most of the nationwide lockdowns did not occur until the final two weeks of the period
Updated 08 June 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US economy reached its peak and entered recession in February, ending 128 months of expansion amid a brutal downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the committee making the determination said Monday.
Recessions typically are defined by several months of declining economic activity, according to the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a non-profit, non-partisan research organization.
However, “The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession,” the committee said.
Government data shows the US economy contracted by 4.8 percent in the first quarter, even though most of the nationwide lockdowns did not occur until the final two weeks of the period.
That ended the longest US expansion since 1854, NBER said, and this downturn had different characteristics than prior slowdowns.
A recession is defined by “a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, normally visible in production, employment, and other indicators,” but the committee also “weighs the depth of the contraction, its duration and whether economic activity declined broadly across the economy.”
Employment is a key factor in deciding the start of a recession, and the committee said official data on payrolls — which showed 22 million jobs destroyed in March and April — reached a “clear peak” in February.
The committee notes that “a recession begins when the economy reaches a peak of economic activity and ends when the economy reaches its trough. Between trough and peak, the economy is in an expansion.”

New Zealand says virus ‘eliminated,’ vows to lift curbs

Updated 09 June 2020
Reuters

New Zealand says virus ‘eliminated,’ vows to lift curbs

  • Public and private events, the retail and hospitality industries and all public transport could resume without social distancing norms still in place across much of the world
Updated 09 June 2020
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the novel coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, making the South Pacific nation one of the first countries to do so.

The government will drop social distancing restrictions as it moves to a Level 1 national alert from Level 2, Ardern told a news conference.

Public and private events, the retail and hospitality industries and all public transport could resume without social distancing norms still in place across much of the world.

“While we’re in a safer, stronger position there’s still no easy path back to pre-COVID life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild,” Ardern said.

“While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone. So can I finish with a very simple ‘Thank you, New Zealand.’”

The South Pacific nation of about 5 million people is emerging from the pandemic while big economies such as Brazil, Britain, India and the US grapple with the spreading virus.

“We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort,” Ardern added.

There were no active cases for the first time since the virus arrived in New Zealand in late February, the Health Ministry said. New Zealand has reported 1,154 infections and 22 deaths from the disease.

“Having no active cases for the first time since Feb. 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey, but as we’ve previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential,” Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, said in the statement.

New Zealand has vowed to eliminate, not just contain, the virus, but the ministry has been cautious about declaring victory.

It said elimination did not mean eradicating the virus permanently, but stopping “chains of transmission” for a period after the last infected person left isolation.

It also required New Zealand to “effectively prevent or contain any future imported cases from overseas,” it added in an emailed statement.

