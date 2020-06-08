You are here

Bail set at $1m for US police officer charged in Floyd death

A Minneapolis judge set a $1 million bail for police officer Derek Chauvin, June 8, 2020 as he made his first court appearance charged with the murder of George Floyd. (AFP)
AFP

date 2020-06-08

  • Chauvin, 44, appeared by video from a state prison to face charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter
  • Democratic lawmakers knelt in silent tribute to Floyd before unveiling a package of police reforms in response to the killing of black Americans by law enforcement
AFP

MINNEAPOLIS: Bail was set at $1 million on Monday for the Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd as mourners paid their respects in his hometown of Houston to the African-American man whose death has sparked massive protests for racial justice across the United States and beyond.
In Washington, Democratic lawmakers knelt in silent tribute to Floyd before unveiling a package of police reforms in response to the killing of black Americans by law enforcement.
The move comes a day after the Minneapolis city council voted to dismantle and rebuild the police department in the Minnesota city where the 46-year-old Floyd died during a May 25 arrest.
Derek Chauvin, the police officer who was filmed pressing his knee on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes until he expired, made his first court appearance on Monday.
Chauvin, 44, appeared by video from a state prison to face charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The 19-year veteran of the police force could face decades in prison if convicted.
In a procedural hearing that did not require Chauvin to submit a plea, the Hennepin County District Court judge set his bail at $1 million with conditions, and $1.25 million without conditions.
Meeting the conditions would require him to surrender his firearms, not work in law enforcement or security in any capacity, and have no contact with the family of Floyd.
Three other Minneapolis police officers appeared in court last week to face a charge of aiding and abetting Floyd’s murder for their roles in his arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill.
All four officers have been fired.
In Houston, the Texas city where Floyd grew up, hundreds of mourners waited patiently in stifling heat outside the Fountain of Praise Church to pay their last respects.
A stream of mourners passed in front of Floyd’s casket, some making the sign of the cross, some taking a knee and others bowing their heads in silent prayer.
All were required to wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s bringing us together as a country,” said Kevin Sherrod, 41, who was accompanied by his wife and two sons aged eight and nine.
“Being here with my boys means a lot,” Sherrod added. “It is a time in history and they will remember they were part of it.”
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was flying to Houston on Monday to meet privately with members of Floyd’s family.
Floyd is to be buried in Houston on Tuesday next to his mother.
Floyd’s death, the latest of a black man at the hands of police, has unleashed protests for racial justice and against police brutality in cities across the US and around the world.
The Minneapolis city council pledged on Sunday to dismantle and rebuild the police department.
“We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe,” council president Lisa Bender said.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that while he supported “structural reform to revise this structurally racist system” he was not for abolishing the department.
Other US cities have already begun to embrace reforms — starting with bans on the use of tear gas and rubber bullets.
In Washington, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and two dozen other lawmakers knelt in silence at the US Capitol for the eight minutes and 46 seconds that Chauvin spent with his knee on Floyd’s neck.
Democrats then unveiled a wide-ranging police reform bill, one of the chief demands of demonstrators who have taken to the streets for the past two weeks in the most sweeping US protests for racial justice since the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
The bill aims to create “meaningful, structural change that safeguards every Americans’ right to safety and equal justice,” the Democrats said.
The Justice and Policing Act, introduced in both chambers of Congress, would make it easier to prosecute officers for abuse and rethink how they are recruited and trained.
“Black lives matter. The protests we’ve seen in recent days are an expression of rage and one of despair,” House Democrat Steny Hoyer said. “Today Democrats in the House and Senate are saying: ‘We see you, we hear you, we are acting.’“
Democratic leaders did not include language calling to “defund the police” — increasingly a rallying cry for protesters — and White House hopeful Biden issued a statement flatly rejecting the suggestion.
Even so it is unclear what support the proposed reforms might find in the Republican-controlled Senate — or whether Trump would sign such legislation into law.
Trump has adopted a tough approach to putting down the protests and has proposed no specific policy changes in response to the widespread outrage over Floyd’s death.
“LAW & ORDER, NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. The Radical Left Democrats have gone Crazy!” he tweeted on Monday ahead of a scheduled roundtable with law enforcement at the White House on Monday.
A CNN poll published on Monday of registered voters had Biden with a 14-point lead over Trump — his biggest margin yet in the White House race.

George Floyd Derek Chauvin Minneapolis

Italy warns of new migration emergency  

Francesco Bongarrà

Italy warns of new migration emergency  

  • Rome says 20,000 migrants are about to set off and calls for a common EU strategy
  • Italian intelligence sources say migrants will set out in boats and dinghies, mainly from Tunisia and Libya
ROME: At least 20,000 migrants are poised to set out from the coast of North Africa toward Italy, the Italian Interior Ministry has said. In a letter to the European Commission, it dramatically warned that “a new emergency is approaching” and called for a common European strategy in response.

Trips from North Africa to the shores of Sicily have decreased during Italy’s three-month long lockdown as Rome combatted the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Now that the number of new cases has fallen in the past few months — with the majority of new cases in the northern region of Lombardy, which has been worst hit by the pandemic — Italian authorities believe that the flow of migrants will resume at a much higher pace.

Italian intelligence sources quoted by La Stampa daily newspaper claimed that migrants will set out in boats and dinghies, mainly from Tunisia and Libya, encouraged by the return of NGO vessels patrolling the coast of Libya.

“We were expecting something like that. Those people in North Africa want to reach Europe. They will use every possible means to do it, especially as summer is coming and the weather gets better. If the government does not act quickly and effectively, it will be an invasion,” Maurizio Gasparri of the opposition party Forza Italia told Arab News.

The rescue vessels have not been operating during the COVID-19 lockdown as the Italian government declared all its seaports unsafe and said it could not guarantee migrants’ safety. Italian ports were going to stay closed until the end of July, but as the situation has improved in Italy the government is considering easing this restriction earlier. The NGO Sea-Watch announced that its ship would patrol the Channel of Sicily again in the next few days.

According to the Interior Ministry in Rome, 5,461 migrants, 818 of them Tunisians, have reached Italy on fishing boats and dinghies since the beginning of the year. In the same period in 2019 only 1,878 made the journey.

With a “new emergency” imminent, the Italian government has asked the EU “for an equitable distribution of asylum seekers.” According to the Corriere della Sera daily newspaper, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus support Italy’s position. Rome has called on Brussels both to negotiate with Libya and Tunisia on ways to check departures, and to explore how to manage arrivals within the EU.

“We had enough of words and promises from Brussels on the migrant quotas. Now we need facts,” Enzo Amendola, the Italian minister for EU affairs, told the ANSA news agency, pointing out that the questions posed by Italy and other Mediterranean EU states “need an answer now.”

Intelligence sources quoted by the Italian press fear that the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj, may use the migrant situation to put pressure on Italy and the EU to give aid. The Italian government recently assured Tripoli that it would give it new patrol ships and other equipment for monitoring the coast. The patrol ships have been repeatedly requested by Libya, along with high-tech equipment for the surveillance of internal borders.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese will meet the Tunisian authorities in the next few days in order to discuss bilateral cooperation on the immigration issue.

In a letter to the European Commission, Lamorgese called on the EU to adopt a “new approach” in managing the migrants’ arrivals. She believed that those who arrive after they have been rescued at sea “cannot be considered in the same way as those who arrive in some other irregular way. According to international maritime law they must be rescued, but EU Mediterranean member states must be able to share the burden with all the other member states. A quota mechanism must be approved and enforced.”

Italy proposes “to introduce a compulsory and automatic mechanism of relocation involving distribution between all EU member states of the migrants arriving in Europe after being rescued at sea,” along with a “common mechanism of expulsion of those migrants who are not found eligible to stay in Europe.”

“European migration and asylum policies can be effective only if we are able to strengthen the collaboration with third countries, in particular with states in North Africa and the Middle East in order to create long-lasting and balanced relationships,” the Italian government said.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-immigrant League party, says he is “sceptical” that the EU will listen to Italian requests. “They are putting us all in danger. They must do something or the migrant emergency will be impossible to manage,” he told Arab News.

Italy North Africa migrants

Related

Special
World
Italian minister proposes regularizing 500,000 migrants
World
German captain becomes anti-populist heroine in Italy migrant standoff

