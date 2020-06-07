You are here

1 / 5
Demonstrators occupy outside the building housing the DC Mayor's Office, during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S. June 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
2 / 5
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest, following the death Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, on Whitehall in London, Britain, June 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
3 / 5
A demonstrator wearing a mask holds a placard during a Black Lives Matter protest, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, at Shibuya shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan, June 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
4 / 5
People march on the street in solidarity with protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Seoul, South Korea June 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
5 / 5
Police officers stand guard in front of demonstrators during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 07 June 2020
AFP

World rallies against Floyd’s death

  • Yet tens of thousands of Australians defied Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s call to “find a better way”
Updated 07 June 2020
AFP

LONDON: Taking a knee, banging drums and ignoring social distancing measures, outraged protesters from Sydney to London on Saturday kicked off a weekend of global rallies against racism and police brutality.
The death at police hands of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in the US state of Minnesota, has brought tens of thousands out onto the streets during a pandemic that is ebbing in Asia and Europe but still spreading in other parts of the world.
“It is time to burn down institutional racism,” one speaker shouted through a megaphone at a hooting crowd of thousands outside the parliament building in London.
“Silence is violence,” the throng shouted back in the rain.
Officials around the world have been trying to balance understanding at people’s pent-up anger with warnings about the dangers of a disease that has officially claimed nearly 400,000 lives globally.
Yet tens of thousands of Australians defied Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s call to “find a better way.”

US coronavirus deaths near 110,000, cases pass 1.9 million mark

Updated 07 June 2020
AFP

US coronavirus deaths near 110,000, cases pass 1.9 million mark

  • Some 500,000 people have recovered from the disease
Updated 07 June 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The coronavirus pandemic killed 749 people in the United States in the past 24 hours, according to figures released Saturday by Johns Hopkins University.
The latest deaths bring the total in the United States to 109,791, and there have been more than 1.9 million cases, according to a real-time tally maintained by the Baltimore-based university at 8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Sunday).
Some 500,000 people have recovered from the disease.
The United States has suffered by far the largest number of both COVID-19 deaths and infections.

On a per capita basis, however, several European countries — including France, Italy and Spain — have a higher death toll.
President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States was “largely through” the pandemic and renewed his call on governors to ease lockdown measures in their states.
While the United States was suffering around 3,000 deaths a day in mid-April, that number has declined to around 1,000 deaths and 20,000 new cases a day at present.
But health care professionals worry mass demonstrations against police brutality and racism taking place in cities across the US may lead to a new surge in infections in the coming weeks.

