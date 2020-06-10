You are here

  • Home
  • California, Southwest face new coronavirus woes as US economy reopens

California, Southwest face new coronavirus woes as US economy reopens

There were 1,983,825 coronavirus cases in the United States and 111,747 deaths as of Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 9 min 35 sec ago

California, Southwest face new coronavirus woes as US economy reopens

Updated 9 min 35 sec ago

SACRAMENTO, California: Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are spiking in parts of California and the US Southwest, prompting Arizona to reactivate its emergency plan for medical facilities and California to place counties where half its population lives on a watch list.
The uptick in cases, which could lead authorities to reimpose or tighten public health restrictions aimed at slowing the virus’ spread, complicates efforts to reopen the US economy, which has been devastated by shelter-at-home rules.
New Jersey, one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic, with over 12,000 deaths, lifted its stay-at-home order on Tuesday.
More than 18 million of California’s 39 million residents live in counties now on the watch list, which includes Los Angeles, Santa Clara and Fresno, a Reuters analysis showed.
“Many of the cases that are showing up in hospitals are linked to gatherings that are taking place in homes — birthday parties and funerals,” said Olivia Kasirye, public health director of Sacramento County, one of the nine counties on the state watch list that may eventually require them to roll back reopening efforts.
Arizona was among the first states to reopen in mid-May and its cases have increased 115% since then, leading a former state health chief to warn that a new stay-at-home order or field hospitals may be needed.
According to a Reuters tally, there were 1,983,825 coronavirus cases in the United States and 111,747 deaths as of Tuesday.

21 STATES SEE INCREASES
On Tuesday, 21 US states reported weekly increases in new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Arizona, Utah and New Mexico all posted rises of 40% or higher for the week ended Sunday, compared with the prior seven days, according to a Reuters analysis.
Some of the new cases are linked to better testing. But many stem from loosened public health restrictions that have allowed people to gather in groups and go inside stores to shop, said public health officers in two California counties.
Health officials believe other cases have been passed along by people not following social-distancing recommendations. It is too soon to see whether cases will also spike after protests swept the country over the May 25 death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, an African-American man, officials said.
The number of new infections in the first week of June rose 3% in the United States, the first increase after five weeks of declines, according to an analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.
But pressure to reopen economies is great, and states continued to lift coronavirus-related restrictions on Tuesday.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said indoor crowds such as those attending religious services in churches, synagogues and mosques may include up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings could swell to 100 people.
In Washington state, the site of one of the earliest outbreaks of COVID-19, Governor Jay Inslee said nannies, housekeepers and personal chefs could go back to work, and people from different households could ride in the same golf cart.
University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their forecast by over 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days. The model changes as researchers take fresh account of people’s mobility as stay-at-home orders change.

Pope’s €1m ‘work’ fund to help Muslims in need

Updated 10 June 2020
 Francesco Bongarra

Pope’s €1m ‘work’ fund to help Muslims in need

  • ‘Charity has no religion,’ says priest as homeless numbers rise
Updated 10 June 2020
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: Needy Muslims in Rome will be included in a €1 million ($1.13 million) “Work Dignity” fund set up by Pope Francis to help people in the Italian capital who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus lockdown. 

Under the initiative, the Caritas charity — the Roman Catholic Church’s relief agency — will receive initial funding to support those struggling amid the economic crisis who fail to qualify for Italian government help. 

“Of course, part of this fund will go to needy Muslims living in Rome,” the Rev. Pasquale Marano, a priest who runs a soup kitchen in the capital’s San Giovanni area, told Arab News.

In a letter to Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, vicar general of the Rome diocese, Pope Francis said the fund aims to support those who have lost their livelihoods because of the pandemic, no matter what their religion.

Marano said: “So many Muslims in Rome have lost their jobs and most of their income during this difficult period. We are talking about people who need to support their families and who would not qualify for state aid because they do not have a permanent job.

“Charity has no religion. It is just charity. With the pope’s fund we will try to help them, too. Muslims have been helping needy Christians all over Italy during Ramadan without asking about their religion.” 

Marano said he had seen an increase in the number of homeless visiting the soup kitchen in recent weeks.

Almost all the newcomers had jobs before the lockdown — mainly as waiters or kitchen staff — and most came from Morocco, Tunisia, Bangladesh and Pakistan, he said.

Monsignor Claudio Celli, former head of the Vatican Council for Communication, told Arab News: “Restaurants have been closed during the lockdown, and when they finally reopened they were not hiring because business has been poor. We know many Muslims who have been asking for help from Caritas and the parish churches in Rome. Caritas will be happy to keep helping them all.”

He said that the pontiff had highlighted that the fund is for “those who risk being excluded from institutional protection and who need support until they can walk again unaccompanied.”

Daily and part-time workers, interns, small business owners and the self-employed made up the bulk of those seeking help, Celli said.

“Many are fathers and mothers who struggle to provide food for their children and make sure they receive the bare minimum,” he added. “The pontiff does not mention Muslims, in particular, for the simple reason that religion is not a requisite,” Celli said.

“The only requisite is being poor and in hardship because of the pandemic.” 

Announcing the €1 million initiative, Pope Francis asked all “the good hearts among all Romans” to contribute to the fund, which he described as “a concrete gesture of inclusion, especially toward those who seek comfort, hope and recognition of their rights.” 

He called on all citizens to share generously, and urged priests “to be the first to contribute” and to become “enthusiastic supporters of sharing” in their communities.

Topics: Pope Francis Muslims Coronavirus Italy

Related

World
Pope Francis greets Egypt’s Grand Imam Ahmad Al-Tayeb on Ramadan
World
Public returns to St. Peter’s Square; Pope Francis calls for defense of environment

Latest updates

California, Southwest face new coronavirus woes as US economy reopens
Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after racially offensive photo resurfaces
Saudi mining investment law to deliver $64bn GDP boost
5,200 Madinah residents take part in COVID-19 testing initiative
Comic-Con Arabia to continue this year, virtually

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.