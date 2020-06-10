You are here

India surge continues with nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases

A worker carries a mannequin wearing protective gear for display outside a garment shop after shops reopened as India eases lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, June 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Junior doctors from Government Gandhi Hospital participate in a protest outside the hospital demanding action against the attack on a colleague in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AP)
Migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh dance as they celebrate after the Supreme Court  announced that all migrant workers will be allowed to travel back to their hometowns within 15 days, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar on June 10, 2020. (AFP)
Workers wearing protective gear disinfect a classroom of Central Model School before its reopening, as India eases lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Barrackpore on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, June 8, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The spike has come as the government moves forward with reopening restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states
  • The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported a 24-hour increase of 9,985 cases and 274 deaths
NEW DELHI: The number of coronavirus cases in India continued to rapidly increase Wednesday, with officials reporting nearly 10,000 new cases over the past 24 hours.
The spike has come as the government moves forward with reopening restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states after a more than 2-month-old lockdown.
The government has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. Subways, hotels and schools and colleges, however, remain shuttered nationwide.
The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported a 24-hour increase of 9,985 cases and 274 deaths. India has recorded 276,583 positive cases, the fifth highest in the world, and 7,745 deaths.
The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be fair higher due to a number of reasons such as limited testing.
More than 4.9 million tests have been conducted in the country of 1.3 billion people, with daily testing crossing 140,000 people.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi are the worst-hit states with 90,787, 34,914 and 31,309 positive cases respectively.

