Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

The International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. (File/AP)
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

  • The US action is the latest under Trump taking aim at an international body
  • Trump has assailed the ICC, which was established by the international community to prosecute war crimes
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing US sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
A senior Trump administration official, without providing details, said the investigation is “being pushed forward by an organization of dubious integrity” — referring to the Hague-based ICC — and accused Russia of having a role.
The order authorizes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to block assets in the United States of ICC employees involved in the probe, according to a letter sent by Trump to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi accompanying the order.
It also authorizes Pompeo to block entry into the United States of these individuals.
ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate possible crimes committed between 2003 and 2014 including alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taliban, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and, to a lesser extent, by US forces and the CIA.
Trump has assailed the ICC, which was established in 2002 by the international community to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. It has jurisdiction only if a member state is unable or unwilling to prosecute atrocities itself.
The US action is the latest under Trump taking aim at an international body. Trump, who has promoted an “America First” policy during his presidency, last month said he would end the US relationship with the World Health Organization.
Afghanistan is a member of the ICC, though Kabul has argued that any war crimes should be prosecuted locally. The US government has never been a member of the court. The Trump administration imposed travel restrictions and other sanctions against ICC employees a year ago.
“The International Criminal Court’s actions are an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a statement.
“The International Criminal Court was established to provide accountability for war crimes, but in practice it has been an unaccountable and ineffective international bureaucracy that targets and threatens United States personnel as well as personnel of our allies and partners,” McEnany added.
The ICC decided to investigate after a preliminary examination by prosecutors in 2017 found reasonable grounds to believe war crimes were committed in Afghanistan and that the ICC has jurisdiction.
The senior Trump administration official, describing the order to a group of reporters on a conference call, said the directive authorizes sanctions against any individual directly engaged in any effort by the ICC to investigate US personnel without American consent.
The official said that while the ICC was established to provide accountability, “in practice the court is an unaccountable, ineffective and out-of-control international bureaucracy that threatens American service members and intelligence officers and those of our allies.”
“We have reason to believe there is corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of the ICC’s office of prosecutor, calling into question the integrity of this investigation into American personnel. We are concerned that Russia may be manipulating the ICC by encouraging these allegations into US personnel,” the US official said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)

Topics: US ICC Afghanistan

Knife crime looms larger than virus in Greek refugee camp

Updated 11 June 2020
AFP

Knife crime looms larger than virus in Greek refugee camp

  • Whereas COVID-19 has yet to surface officially at the vastly overcrowded camp of Moria, five people have been murdered in knifings
  • Tension between Afghanistan’s ethnic Hazaras and Tajik are a frequent source of violence
Updated 11 June 2020
AFP

LESBOS ISLAND, Greece: Inside Greece’s largest asylum-seeker camp on the island of Lesbos, the coronavirus is an oft-heard threat that has kept migrant facilities around the country under lockdown since March.
But knife crime is the real killer.
Whereas COVID-19 has yet to surface officially at the vastly overcrowded camp of Moria, five people have been murdered in knifings since the start of the year, including a woman and a young boy. Ten others have been injured.
Two of the attacks were carried out in the central square of the port capital of Mytilene.
“The situation gets worse every day,” says Muhammad, a Syrian stuck at Moria with his pregnant wife and their little girl for the past seven months.
“We fear for our children. Every day there is unrest, and every night they fight with knives,” he told AFP.
Tension between Afghanistan’s ethnic Hazaras and Tajik are a frequent source of violence, says Nazifa, a teacher from that country.
“Yesterday, people came to our tent asking if we are Hazara or Tajik. We are neither, so both sides now consider us foes,” she said.
Originally imposed on March 18, the lockdown in island camps has been extended three times, most recently to June 21.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) this week criticized the lockdown extension as “discriminatory” and “counter-productive.”
“The extension of movement restrictions imposed on asylum seekers who are living in the Greek reception centers will further reduce their already limited access to basic services and medical care,” the group’s field coordinator on Lesbos, Marco Sandrone, said in a statement.
“In the current phase of the COVID-19 epidemic, it is absolutely not justified from a public health point of view,” he said.
“This population doesn’t represent a risk. They are at risk,” Sandrone said, noting that people were trapped in overcrowded camps with limited access to water and sanitation, and where social distancing measures were “just impossible” to apply.
The Greek government had planned to relocate to the mainland over 2,300 asylum seekers from island camps — including many elderly and ailing persons — but the operation has been delayed by the pandemic.
The UN refugee agency had also urged last month that the exceptional measures be lifted “as soon as possible.”
Ibrahim, a former mechanic from Kabul, says the restrictions are preventing him from obtaining food for his family.
“We can no longer go to town and we have to buy supplies at the camp store,” he said.
“We tried to go once, but the police turned us back.”
He agrees that the biggest concern in Moria is public safety.
“There are 100 police for 20,000 residents,” he said.
The migration ministry has said that small groups of camp residents are allowed out at regular intervals to obtain supplies, under police supervision.
Fardeen, a 17-year-old Afghan, has been stranded at the camp for nine months.
He says that other residents, who were allowed into Mytilene for medical appointments, saw no Greeks wearing masks on the street.
“(The locals) don’t seem to care much about the virus. Are these measures only for migrants? Am I different?” he asks.
“Today the police turned us away from the beach. Swimming is one of the few things that helps us forget about living in Moria,” he said.
Dozens of Africans last month marched out of a hotel near the Peloponnese town of Kranidi to protest against a total lockdown imposed in April after over 150 people at the facility tested COVID-19 positive.
Authorities extended the Kranidi hotel lockdown to June 14 after three more cases were discovered in May.
More than 31,000 asylum seekers live in the five camps on the Aegean islands, with a total capacity of 6,095 people.
Nearly 17,000 live in Moria.
The migration ministry has recently stepped up asylum procedures, sorting through more than 6,000 requests in May.
Hundreds of refugees who have secured asylum have been queueing daily at the port of Mytilene, and over 500 have boarded ferries to Piraeus since last week, local news website StoNisi said.

Topics: Greece Lesbos migrants

