Senior Iranian judge who traveled to Germany for treatment faces arrest

Iranian exiles are trying to get one of the country’s most prominent judges arrested after he traveled to Germany to receive medical treatment. (Screenshot)
Updated 12 June 2020
  • Mansouri was rumored to have fled Iran after being accused of corruption and taking $565,121 in bribes
  • A UK-based Iranian exile lawyer says he is in contact with German prosecution authorities with a view to arresting Mansouri for human rights abuses
LONDON: Iranian exiles are trying to get one of the country’s most prominent judges arrested after he traveled to Germany to receive medical treatment.
Gholamreza Mansouri was a prosecutor based at Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison where many political prisoners are held. He went on to become a judge overseeing the press court.
Mansouri was rumored to have fled Iran after being accused of corruption and taking €500,000 ($565,121) in bribes, The Times reported. He is receiving medical treatment at a clinic run by a neurosurgeon of Iranian origin named Majid Samii.
The judge has issued a statement saying he intends to return to Iran, which has caused protests outside the clinic, The Times said.
A UK-based Iranian exile lawyer says he is in contact with German prosecution authorities with a view to arresting Mansouri for human rights abuses, the British newspaper added.
Kaveh Moussavi told The Times that Mansouri had overseen the torture of suspects and had jailed dozens of journalists during his tenure as a judge. 
“We have managed to secure two witnesses whose credibility I have thoroughly checked,” Moussavi said.
The lawyer has previously brought charges against other regime officials in Europe.
Moussavi said he would initiate proceedings in Germany, as well as Sweden and Norway, where the two witnesses live. All three countries have laws that allow extraterritorial jurisdiction for cases involving crimes against humanity.
Mansouri led a crackdown on newspapers and jailed 20 journalists on one day in 2013, according to the US-backed opposition station Radio Farda. He became influential after the 2009 Iranian Green Movement against the re-election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as president.

Northern Irishman to be extradited over Vietnamese truck deaths

DUBLIN: An Irish court on Friday approved the extradition of Northern Irishman Ronan Hughes to face manslaughter charges in Britain over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last year.
British authorities are also seeking Hughes, 40, on charges of immigration offenses. Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter related to the deaths in March.
The victims, 31 men and boys and eight women whose ages ranged from 15 to 44, were discovered in October in a container at the back of a truck driven by Robinson to an industrial estate in Grays in Essex, about 30 km east of London.
Ireland’s High Court heard that UK authorities allege that Hughes organized the drivers and travel.
Judge Paul Burns found that the alleged offenses occurred in the United Kingdom and it had jurisdiction to prosecute them.
Irish broadcaster RTE reported that Hughes asked to be surrendered to the UK authorities as soon as possible.
Another Northern Irishman, Eamonn Harrison, is appealing against his extradition to Britain in the Irish courts on similar charges.
UK authorities allege that Harrison delivered the trailer in which the people were found to a Belgian port before its onward journey to Britain, an Irish court heard last year.
Neither him nor Hughes have yet to enter a plea in relation to the substance of the allegations as their hearings have only concerned extradition.

