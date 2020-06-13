You are here

Popular blood pressure medicines do not put patients at greater COVID-19 risk, new study finds

A nurse takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a mobile testing station in a public school parking area in Compton, California. (AFP File Photo)
  • The authors recommended that patients should not discontinue their treatment to avoid the virus
NEW YORK: New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure that popular anti-hypertension drugs do not put them at greater risk from COVID-19 as some experts had feared.
Two blood pressure-lowering drug classes, called ACE inhibitors and ARBs, came under scrutiny after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in April that 72% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients 65 or older had hypertension.
ACE inhibitors and ARBs are thought to trigger activity along the same biological pathways used by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus to attack the lungs.
Researchers at Oxford University had recommended some patients stop the drugs until the risks were better known, while others argued patients should stay on the medications. An expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness in Baltimore described the debate as “one of the most important clinical questions.”
The new study made publicly available on Friday found no clinically significant increased risk of either a diagnosis or hospitalization of COVID-19 with ACE or ARB use compared with other first-line drug treatments for hypertension.
The authors recommended that patients should not discontinue their treatment to avoid the virus, which has infected over 7.5 million people worldwide and killed more than 420,000.
“Our findings are quite reassuring,” said Marc Suchard, a biostatistician at the University of California, Los Angeles, who co-led the study. “Taking an ACE or an ARB is just as safe as other first-list hypertension agents in terms of your risk of contracting COVID-19.”
The study analyzed the electronic medical records of 1.1 million patients on anti-hypertension drugs from the United States and Spain and has not yet been peer reviewed.
It was part of the Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics program (OHDSI, pronounced Odyssey) response to COVID-19, in collaboration with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and SIDIAP, a Spanish health research organization.
OHDSI is an open-source collaborative research platform that conducts large-scale studies.
The findings join a growing body of evidence showing that the life-saving drugs neither increase nor reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 or developing a severe case of the virus.
Harmony R. Reynolds, a cardiologist at New York University Grossman School of Medicine and the lead author of a study published last month in The New England Journal of Medicine, said she had been besieged by calls from worried patients.
With little research to go on, she advised them to stay on the drugs and embarked on a study with colleagues to analyze the medical records of over 12,000 COVID-19 patients at NYU’s Langone Health system. They found that those using ACE inhibitors or ARBs were no more likely to test positive than those who were not, nor was their risk of severe illness higher. The same held true for other classes of drugs — beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers and thiazide diuretics.
Separate studies of more than 12,000 patients in Spain and more than 30,000 health system beneficiaries in Italy reached similar conclusions. They were published last month in The Lancet and the New England Journal, respectively.
Another study in the New England Journal in May reported no increased risk of hospital deaths associated with ACE inhibitors. Both that study and another on hydroxychloroquine were retracted earlier this month after the co-authors said they could no longer vouch for the validity of the data they obtained from Surgisphere, a private medical record firm, however.

Pakistan takes up worker payment issues with Qatar

Laborers at work on Dec. 20, 2019 inside the Lusail Stadium, being constructed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha. (Reuters)
Updated 13 June 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

Pakistan takes up worker payment issues with Qatar

  • Thousands of Pakistanis sent to Gulf state to work on FIFA World Cup projects
Updated 13 June 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has intervened on behalf of its nationals in Qatar who were working on FIFA World Cup projects by asking the Gulf state to address payment issues, government officials said Thursday.

Around 150,000 Pakistanis are working in Qatar, according to the director-general of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Pakistanis, Kashif Ahmed Noor.
“In 2015 the Qatar government had promised 100,000 jobs related to World Cup projects and more than 80,000 Pakistanis were sent to that country. We do not have further details about the individual deployment of workers,” he told Arab News.
He said that Qatari authorities had stopped paying a few companies including Descon, a Pakistan-based multinational that had taken many laborers to Doha.
“Descon got many Pakistani laborers employed but some of these individuals started facing salary issues,”  he added. “We took this up with the company and asked its officials to release salaries and provide residence and food to the workers until their return to Pakistan. We also received more complaints related to these payments after the coronavirus outbreak. We have been working with the host government, employees of the company and the employers to deal with the issue.”
Pakistan’s embassy in Doha had taken up all such cases with Qatar’s Ministry of Labor, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Aisha Farooqui said. “The labor minister has also assured of his support in the resolution of such cases,” she told Arab News, adding that Descon had informed the embassy that nearly all of its employees had settled their dues with the company.

FASTFACT

In 2015, the Qatar government had promised 100,000 jobs related to World Cup projects and more than 80,000 Pakistanis were sent to that country.

“If and when such a complaint is received, it will be taken up with the company for swift resolution as per the law,” she said.
Human rights organization Amnesty International has said that migrant workers building soccer stadiums are struggling to secure wages that have been owed to them for months, highlighting the ongoing labor issues in Qatar.
Qatar’s communication office said in response: “The government has made significant progress in recent years to reform the country’s labour system. There are still issues to overcome, including those related to the attitudes and behaviors of a small minority. This will take time, but we remain firmly committed to the task.”
Qadir Bakshi, a Pakistani laborer who was working on a World Cup football infrastructure project for the last three years, said his company terminated his contract when he demanded his three-month salary.
“I used to work as a laborer in Karachi and came to Doha through Descon 3 years back,” he told Arab News by phone from the Qatari capital. “I was working as a helper on a road project which was part of the larger FIFA World Cup infrastructure project. They have not paid my salary for the last three months. When we sent messages to the Qatar government’s helpline, the company terminated our services. They fired a total of 18 people from a single project and asked us to go back to Pakistan or search for another job in the Arab country.”
He did not have the money to buy food, let alone a flight to return to Pakistan, he said. “I am living with five other friends who have been bearing my expenses, but I have eight family members in Pakistan who are suffering because of this.”
Another Pakistani worker, Raja Muzzaffar from Bahawalpur, also lost his job after being unpaid for months. He had been a welder since 2018 for a company that was making residential units for the World Cup near the main stadium. “First, they stopped our salaries and then they terminated our services two months ago. We were 20 people from Pakistan and we lost our jobs,” he told Arab News, adding that all the laid off-workers were still living in the company’s camps as they did not know where else to go.
“The Pakistani Embassy gave us food packages in Ramadan that we are still using. Our company asked us to search for another job, but no one is employing us due to the pandemic.”

