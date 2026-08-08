Riyadh falcon auction opens with $144,000 sales

RIYADH: The first auction night of the International Falcon Breeders Auction saw two falcons from JW Falcons sold for a total of SR540,000 ($144,000), amid a strong turnout of falconers and visitors interested in the heritage.

Organized by the National Center for Falcons at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the night opened with a young purebred gyrfalcon, with bidding starting at SR50,000 before it was sold for SR380,000.

The second falcon, a young hybrid gyrfalcon, was then offered, with bidding starting at SR50,000 before it was sold for SR160,000.

The auction provides a trusted platform for elite falcons from around the world through fast-paced live competitive bidding, bringing together Saudi and international falconers and breeders.

Its activities are broadcast on television channels covering the event and livestreamed through the National Center for Falcons’ social media accounts.

The International Falcon Breeders Auction features leading breeding farms from around the world and runs through Aug. 25.

The event has grown steadily in recent years. In 2025, it recorded sales of 1,103 falcons from 67 breeding farms representing 23 countries, including 19 from the Kingdom.

Total sales exceeded SR13 million, up 23 percent from the previous year. The number of falcons sold increased by 27 percent, participating farms by 20 percent, and represented countries by 21 percent.