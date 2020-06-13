You are here

  18 people killed in separate attacks in Afghanistan

18 people killed in separate attacks in Afghanistan

Afghan security personnel stand guard near the site of a car bomb targeting the National Directorate of Security unit in Ghazni on May 18, 2020. A car bomb attack targeting an Afghan intelligence agency installation in the eastern province of Ghazni killed at least five people on May 18, an official said. (File/AFP)
  • A police official blamed the Taliban for the attack
  • On Friday, a bomb explosion inside a mosque in Kabul, killed at least four people
KABUL, Afghanistan: Two separate attacks in Afghanistan have killed at least 18 people amid a wave of violence across the country, local Afghan officials said on Saturday.
A local police chief in western Ghor, Fakhrudin, said Taliban insurgents stormed a police checkpoint late Friday night and killed ten police officers.
He added that one policeman was wounded and another one was still missing after the attack in the remote village in the Pasaband district.
The police official blamed the Taliban for the attack who have a strong presence in the area, especially in the Pasaband district. The Taliban have not commented on the attack in Ghor.
Meanwhile in the eastern Khost province, unknown gunmen targeting a former warlord killed at least eight people in the province’s Ali Sher district, said Adel Haider, spokesman for the provincial police chief.
The police spokesman said that the target of the attack was among the dead — Abdul Wali Ekhlas, a candidate in last year’s parliamentary elections who didn’t win a seat.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Khost province. Violence has spiked in recent weeks in Afghanistan with most of the attacks claimed by the local Daesh group affiliate.
On Friday, a bomb explosion inside a mosque in the capital, Kabul, killed at least four people, including the prayer leader.
The Taliban strongly condemned the mosque attack.
The United States blamed the Daesh affiliate for a horrific attack last month on a maternity hospital in the capital that killed 24 people, including two infants and several new mothers.
The Daesh group, which reviles Shiites as heretics, has declared war on the country’s minority Shiite Muslims, but has also attacked Sunni Muslim mosques.

India surpasses 300,000 cases with another coronavirus spike

India surpasses 300,000 cases with another coronavirus spike

  • India’s total caseload reach 308,993, the four-highest in the world
NEW DELHI — India has reported another record daily spike in coronavirus infections as the country passes the grim milestone of 300,000 cases.
The Health Ministry reported 11,458 new cases on Saturday and 386 deaths, driving the toll of fatalities up to 8,884.
India’s total caseload reached 308,993, the four-highest in the world, including more than 150,000 recoveries.
The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide in late March. India’s caseload jumped by about 100,000 cases in a week, which coincided with the reopening of shopping malls, houses of worship and restaurants.
In the capital of New Delhi, most public hospitals are full, and crematoriums and graveyards are struggling to manage a rash of bodies. Delhi’s government has projected that cases in the capital area alone could expand to more than half a million by late July, and is considering taking over luxury hotels and stadiums to convert into field hospitals.

