Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ is right for the moment

Spike Lee has given us a gripping drama on the Netflix platform. (Supplied)
Updated 27 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Spike Lee — who was to have headed this year’s jury at the Cannes Film Festival, and who got his long overdue Oscar victory with “BlacKKKlansman” — has given us a gripping drama on the Netflix platform: “Da 5 Bloods.”


About five African-American Vietnam war veterans, who call themselves Bloods, the work could not have appeared at a more appropriate time, when the merciless killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has led to ongoing demonstrations worldwide.


Lee tells us that racism has never ceased. But although one can smell this evil in “Da 5 Bloods,” the plot is not quite about that. It is a treasure hunt by the veterans, who go back to Vietnam after many years to find a huge box of gold bars, from a crashed CIA plane, that they had buried in a forest during the war, in which one of them — Norman Earl (Chadwick Boseman) — was killed.




The film centers around five African-American Vietnam war veterans, who call themselves Bloods. (Supplied)


For those not well-versed in what happened in the Vietnam war and in the US in the early 1960s, with white-black tension at its peak, Lee presents an engaging montage with soundbites from political activist Angela Davis, among others. She had said: “If the link-up is not made between what’s happening in Vietnam and what’s happening here, we may very well face a period of full-blown fascism very soon.”


It is after this background information that Lee gets down to the real story, with Eddie (Norm Lewis), Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), Otis (Clarke Peters) and Paul (Delroy Lindo) meeting up at a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City (once called Saigon). There is an intruder: David (Jonathan Majors), Paul’s son, who had got wind of the Bloods’ plan by hacking into his father’s email account. “You really can’t have such a simple password,” the young man tells Paul.




BTS. (Supplied)


The war veterans and David trek into the jungle and find not only the buried treasure but also the remains of Norman, who had once kept the Bloods united and resolute in their fight against prejudice.
Like most of the plots about treasure hunts, Lee’s movie touches upon greed, which takes the five men deep into a perilous jungle and later divides them, perhaps much to the anguish of Norman, who keeps appearing in flashbacks as Paul’s conscience. There are other hurdles: A foreign land-mine-removal organization and contemporary Vietnamese soldiers, and all of them want a share of the gold.
At 155 minutes, there are moments when the film feels like it is dragging, but one cannot forget that beyond the treasure hunt, “Da 5 Bloods” is a very significant work on troubled race relations, and not just in America.

When Otis visits his old lover in Ho Chi Minh City, Tien (Le Y Lan), and finds out that he has had a daughter by her, the mother talks about the girl’s difficult life in Vietnam with racial abuse thrown at her. Tien quips: “The white GI taught us that word.”

Adding to the movie’s allure are uniformly excellent performances, most notably by Lindo, who is literally a dynamite, conveying with haunting intensity his avarice, his anger at being discriminated against, and his troubling conscience. In the end, we realize that Lee is underlining that Black Lives Matter. Indeed they do.

Birthday tributes for Moroccan model Nora Attal flood social media

Updated 13 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Friday marked British-Moroccan model Nora Attal’s birthday, and she certainly has a lot to celebrate. Though Attal just turned 21, she has already achieved many career milestones that most models can only dream of. 

The model was first discovered by Jonathan Anderson, founder of the J.W. Anderson label, and shot a campaign for the British fashion house in 2014 before she had even taken her first steps down a catwalk.

She would go on to become a runway fixture. Based in London and signed to Viva Model Management, Attal has worked with a number of renowned designers and stylists and walked the runway for major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, Burberry and Valentino to name a few. 

When she’s not turning heads on  the runway, Attal can be found gracing the pages of prestigious magazines such as the American, Arabian and British editions of Vogue, in addition to fronting campaigns for renowned fashion brands including Loewe, Chanel and Alexander McQueen. 

Though Attal couldn’t exactly celebrate her big day with her nearest and dearest due to social distancing orders, her family, friends and fans made sure to take to various social media platforms to celebrate her big day.

On Instagram, birthday wishes poured in from Attal’s loved ones. 

“Happy bday @noraattal love and miss u (sic),” wrote Danish fashion model Mona Tougaard alongside a quirky clip of Attal dancing on her Instagram Stories.

Also taking to the social media platform to celebrate her friend on her special day was Italian catwalker Vittoria Ceretti who wrote “Happy birthday mia piccola gemini (sic).” 

Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum posted a backstage snap of the duo. (Instagram)

Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum posted a backstage snap of the duo, writing “Happy birthday angel.”

Meanwhile, fellow Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi shared a BTS video from her and Attal’s joint Vogue Arabia cover shoot, and captioned it “Happy bday princess (sic)” alongside four red heart emojis. 

Fellow Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi also wished Attal a happy birthday. (Instagram)

Her younger sister Yesmin also made sure to post her own heartfelt tribute, posting adorable throwbacks of the two of them when they were children, and writing “Best sister ever.” 

Also posting their own thoughtful tributes for Attal were models Nina Marker, Camille Hurel and Jordan Daniels, who took to their Instagram Stories to celebrate their friend. 

 

