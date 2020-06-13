Pakistan seals off hot spots amid coronavirus surge

You are here

Pakistan army troops patrol in a restricted area to help to contain the spread of new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP)
Pakistan paramilitary soldiers and a police officers stand guard at a checkpoint of a restricted area to help to contain the spread of new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP)
A police officer and paramilitary soldier stand guard at a checkpoint of a restricted area to help to contain the spread of new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP)
  • Authorities are closing shops and forcing people to stay home in areas where confirmed cases have increased
  • Pakistan's well-loved former cricket captain Shahid Afrid has tested positive for COVID-19
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities have identified and sealed off nearly 1,300 hot spots to contain the rising trajectory of new coronavirus infections.
The sealing of high-risk area comes as Pakistan reported 6,472 news cases on Saturday, the country’s highest single-day total. Pakistan has confirmed a total of 132,405 cases, including 2,551 deaths.
Pakistan put its entire population of 220 million under lockdown in March. The government has since eased restrictions, saying it was necessary to save the country’s economy, but it has caused a surge in infections.
Prime minister Imran Khan has resisted demands from experts to reinforce the lockdown.
Authorities, however, are now using the term “smart lockdown” to close shops and markets and force people to stay home in areas where confirmed cases have increased in recent weeks. Some residential areas were also sealed in the capital, Islamabad, to contain the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's well-loved former cricket captain Shahid Afrid has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi tweeted Saturday.
Afridi quit international cricket in 2017 and has since played in Twenty20 leagues around the world.
Former test opener Taufeeq Umar contracted the virus in May and has made a full recovery.
A former Pakistan first-class cricketer, Zafar Sarfraz, died during the coronavirus outbreak.

Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday marked with smaller ceremony

  • This year, a small number of soldiers and military musicians will pay tribute to the monarch at Windsor Castle
  • The queen will receive a royal salute, which will be followed by military drills
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is being marked Saturday with a smaller ceremony than usual, as the annual Trooping the Color parade is canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The extravagant display of pomp and pageantry, a highlight of the royal calendar that typically attracts thousands of tourists to line the streets of central London, has only been canceled once before during almost 70 years of the queen’s reign — in 1955, during a national rail strike.
This year, a small number of soldiers and military musicians will pay tribute to the monarch at Windsor Castle. The queen will receive a royal salute, which will be followed by military drills. Soldiers will march on the castle grounds in accordance with social distancing rules.
The queen celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21, but her “official” birthday has always been marked with the Trooping the Color parade in June. The ‘colors’ refer to the flags representing the different regiments of the British Army.
The event usually features hundreds of parading soldiers and horses, a carriage procession by the royal family, and a Royal Air Force flypast over Buckingham Palace.

