Egypt confirms highest daily rise of new COVID-19 cases and deaths

CAIRO: Egypt on Saturday confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts.
In total, the Arab world’s most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said in a statement.
