Egypt confirms highest daily rise of new COVID-19 cases and deaths

Eight jailed for life over Egyptian official assassination attempt

CAIRO: The Cairo Criminal Court on Sunday sentenced eight people to life imprisonment over the failed assassination of Alexandria's security director in 2018.

The court also upheld a January ruling that sentenced to death three other defendants, local media reports said.

Among those sentenced was Yahya Moussa, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and a government ministry spokesman under the group’s brief rule. He was convicted in absentia.

The defendants were accused of attempting to kill Alexandria’s security director Mustafa El-Nemr in March 2018 by remotely detonating a car laden with explosives that targeted his convoy.

The interior ministry said at the time that El-Nemr survived the attack but two of his guards were killed in the incident, and four others were injured.

It also blamed the Brotherhood, banned in Egypt and designated a terrorist group, for the bombing.