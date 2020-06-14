You are here

Bodies of 61 migrants recovered from shipwreck off Tunisia

Workers bury a dozen of migrants at the cemetery of Sfax after the sinking of their boat in front of the island of Kerkennah. (File/AFP)
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The bodies of 61 African migrants have been recovered after a shipwreck occurred 10 days ago off the coast of Tunisia.
The Tunisian Coast Guard said at least 22 women, one of them pregnant, and four children were among the dead.
Tunisian authorities have launched an investigation, and believe that the death toll could be higher. The Coast Guard believes that the boat had left the city of Sfax, on Tunisia’s coast, aiming to reach Italy.
“We believe that the boat was too full … It has been a massacre,” a Coast Guard spokesman told Italian news agency ANSA.
In April, Italy and Malta declared their seaports “unsafe” due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, more boats and dinghies carrying migrants have been reported trying to reach Italy.
Vincent Cochetel, special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said he fears that more migrants will try to make the crossing during the summer.
“Fifty-three percent of migrants and refugees lost their jobs during the COVID-19 restrictions in Tunisia,” he added.
“It is not clear how many will manage to get a job back or will face tougher competition with locals. Despair drives people to risk their lives and smugglers keep lying to them.”
As weather conditions improve, more boats have been departing from North Africa. Authorities in Lampedusa, an Italian island half way between Tunisia and Sicily, have reported more arrivals.
Many of those on board have been transferred by ferry to the Italian mainland to decrease pressure on the island.
According to the UNHCR, attempts to reach the Italian coast from Tunisia increased by 150 percent from January to April this year compared with the same period in 2019.
“We can’t tolerate this massacre anymore. We must act now. Europe must act to stop tragedies like this,” Leoluca Orlando, mayor of Sicily’s capital Palermo, told Arab News.
“We can’t just sit looking at what happens in the Mediterranean. We simply can’t let those tragedies happen anymore.”
Italy’s government has repeatedly called for European cooperation in this regard. “Without a comprehensive European strategy on refugees and migrants, we will never stop this tragedy. Italy cannot be left alone,” Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told Avvenire daily newspaper.

Egyptians take up new hobbies under COVID-19 curfew

A man wearing a protective face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rides a motorcycle with his wife in Abu Kabir, Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt June 13, 2020. (REUTERS)
  • As the sun sets and the curfew hours begin, the Egyptian skies fill with colorful kites of various shapes and sizes
CAIRO: A number of Egyptians have taken up various hobbies to combat boredom during the curfew introduced to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

“I spend hours during the curfew cycling in the empty streets of 6th of October. The streets in this area are empty without a curfew, so imagine them now! I enjoy the fresh air,” 20-year-old Giza resident Rania El-Bahjuri said.

As the pandemic and ensuing restrictions forced many people to change their daily lives, El-Bahjuri began biking more often.

“I cycle as a way to kill the time and as a form of exercise to ensure I don’t gain weight,” she said.

Wafaa El-Bahrawi, for her part, has used the free time to improve her makeup skills.

“Makeup was hobby of mine, even prior to the pandemic; I have my own business centered around it. I have taken advantage of my free time during the curfew to study makeup, and I apply what I learn on my sisters who live with me,” El-Bahrawi, 30, said.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Abdel-Wahid, 37, has cultivated his cooking skills.

“Cooking has been a hobby of mine for a long time, but due to the nature of my job I did not have enough time to practice it. Now, I have the opportunity to cook meals that I enjoy. It came as a surprise to my wife when she found me making dishes better than her own!” Abdel-Wahid said.

The pandemic and extended curfew, from 8 pm to 4 am, have revived kiting throughout Egypt. As the sun sets and the curfew hours begin, the Egyptian skies fill with colorful kites of various shapes and sizes.

Ahmed Mamdouh, 33, who has worked as a calligrapher for 20 years, found a new source of income due to the renewed interest in kites. He began drawing on kites, decorating an average of 10 kites a day at prices ranging from 30 Egyptian pounds ($1.85) to 150 pounds per kite depending on size and shape.

“People’s requests vary, from sports club logos to names of people and drawings of animals,” Mamdouh said.

The kites have become more than just a toy, as certain neighborhoods have begun launching kite-flying competitions.

“It’s inexpensive to make a kite. All you need is a stick of strong, dry, woven or bamboo firewood, a roll of sturdy thread and some plastic bags,” Mamdouh said.

After coffee shops closed where he lives, Sayed Ali, 18, began looking for ways to break routine. He took advantage of the roof of his house, which is now the only place he can go other than the inside of his house.

“Every day, I go up to the roof and fly my kite. It is decorated with an image of Ahmed Mansi,” Ali said, referring to the Egyptian Armed Forces officer who was killed after a terrorist attack in Sinai.

“When the kite flies high, I feel that Mansi’s soul is also flying,” he said.

